Streaming services have become the way the majority of fans consume the music they love these days, and Spotify is the clear leader in the streaming space. That makes their tracking data significant, and fortunately, the company maintains the terrific Spotify Charts website. The site offers a variety of charts, some broad and some impressively granular, that shows what songs and artists are being listened to the most on the world’s biggest streaming service. So, the Weekly Top Songs charts can serve as a useful complement to the Billboard Hot 100 and offer further insight into what music is currently making music fans move. Take a look at the the top 10 songs on the latest Weekly Top Songs USA chart (for the tracking week ending November 2) below. Check out the full top 200 list here, and if you’re curious about what the entire world is listening to, find the Weekly Top Songs Global chart here.

10. Taylor Swift — “Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)” Yes, 1989 (Taylor’s Version) just came out, so unsurprisingly, we’re gonna see a lot of it on its first week on the Spotify charts. In fact, I’ll just spoil it now: Swift has this week’s entire top 10 (she owns the top 12 spots, actually, and 19 of the top 20). 9. Taylor Swift — “Welcome To New York (Taylor’s Version)” It’s not surprising to see “Welcome To New York” make the cut: It’s the first song on the album, so all of the many, many front-to-back 1989 (Taylor’s Version) listens that happened this past week started here.

8. Taylor Swift — “Out Of The Woods (Taylor’s Version)” “Out Of The Woods” is another natural inclusion, as the original version was one of the singles from the original 1989 album. It was actually one of the album’s later singles, released over a year after the album came out, but it still managed a top-20 peak on the Hot 100. 7. Taylor Swift — “Blank Space (Taylor’s Version)” “Blank Space” was another fan-favorite single and is one of the three from the album to go No. 1 on the Hot 100.

6. Taylor Swift — “Style (Taylor’s Version)” “Style” feels like it went No. 1, but it actually peaked at No. 6 back in the day. Regardless, it was still a significant hit and is one of the most beloved songs in Swift’s discography, so a “Taylor’s Version” is very welcomed. 5. Taylor Swift — “Suburban Legends (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” Of course, Swifties were perhaps most excited about the “From The Vault” songs included on the album, so (another spoiler) those make up the rest of this week’s top 10.

4. Taylor Swift — “Say Don’t Go (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” The “From The Vault” songs in this week’s top 5 spots crushed it: They all had at least 13 million Spotify streams in the US, while “Say Don’t Go” racked up a hair under 16 million. 3. Taylor Swift — “”Slut!” (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” Of the “From The Vault” songs, ““Slut!”” was probably the one that drew the most attention pre-release due to its provocative title. As the title suggests, the song addresses ever-present perceptions about her romantic life.