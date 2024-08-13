Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts Tour is rolling into LA tonight. When’s the best time to get to the Forum to make sure you don’t miss a moment? Honestly, if you’re not there already, you’re late. Just kidding, but getting there early wouldn’t be a bad idea… right? (Hint, hint, wink, wink.)

Fortunately, if you’re reading this anytime before 8 PM, you’re in luck; according to fans who attended the kickoff show in Palm Desert in February, Rodrigo doesn’t hit the stage until about 8:30 PM, at which point, she launches into a 90-minute set, finishing up right around 10 PM.

However, considering the traffic and parking situation around the iconic venue, you should probably be planning to get there a little earlier to find parking, hit concessions, grab refreshments, and use the restroom (one of the most overlooked parts of concert preparedness; nothing worse than having to run out to avoid a bursting bladder, only to return and find out you missed the best part).

Our longtime concert vets recommend giving all this at least an extra hour, but the Forum parking can take up to twenty minutes by itself, so if you’re pulling in around 7 PM, you’re in a good space. After that, you’re rolling the dice, buddy. Now, THAT takes guts.