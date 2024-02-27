What Time Does Olivia Rodrigo Go On Stage For ‘Guts World Tour?’

Olivia Rodrigo opened her Guts World Tour with an incredible night in Palm Springs, California just a few days ago. Considering this is just the beginning of her massive run of shows, fans who are attending an upcoming date are preparing and likely have a ton of questions about what to expect.

Rodrigo packed 22 songs into her setlist, choosing wonderful selections from her two albums out. Whether you prefer her major hits, like 2021’s “Drivers License” from Sour, or are a bigger fan of her other tracks like “Making The Bed” and the unreleased “Obsessed,” there is something for every type of Livie.

Here’s what to know about when she takes the stage each night.