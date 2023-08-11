We are just week away from Olivia Rodrigo‘s much-anticipated second album, Guts. Ahead of the album, Rodrigo has shared her new single, “Bad Idea, Right?”

On “Bad Idea, Right?,” Rodrigo continues the story of the events that unfolded in the album’s lead single, “Vampire.” While she goes to spend time with the song’s subject, whom she previously accused of using her for fame.

“Haven’t heard from you in a couple of months / But I’m out right now, and I’m all f*cked up / And you’re callin’ my phone, you’re all alone / And I’m sensin’ some undertone / And I’m right here with all my friends,” she raps on the song’s opening verse before deciding, “f*ck it, it’s fine,” on the song’s chorus.

The song is accompanied by a video directed by Petra Collins, in which, Rodrigo is seen partying with friends. She makes a clever escape from the party to sneak away and see her ex, knowing everyone around her would disapprove. She hops in the bed of a truck, then later, catches the bus, as a series of unfortunate events takes place on the way to her ex’s house.

“‘Bad Idea Right?’ started with us making a joke song about me hooking up with an ex-boyfriend, but then we realized we were actually onto something,” Rodrigo said in a statement. “We were throwing the weirdest things at the wall — in one of choruses there’s a part that sounds like an instrument in the background, but it’s me gradually screaming louder and louder.”

You can see the video for “Bad Idea, Right?” above.

Guts is out 9/8 via Geffen. Find more information here.