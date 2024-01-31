“I haven’t played in Europe since 2016!” the pop star wrote in an Instagram caption. “I couldn’t think of a more wonderful way to spend my summer and end this beautiful phase of my life and career with shows closer to home during such an exciting summer.”

Adele fans have something to look forward to this August, as the pop star announced that she’ll be heading to Munich, Germany for a new residency .

When Do Tickets For Adele’s 2024 Concerts In Germany Come Out?

For those looking to go, you can register to receive access to presale tickets through Adele’s website from now until February 5 at 6 p.m. CET. Links will be sent the following day, and then, the presale will open on February 7 at 10 a.m. CET. Registration also does not guarantee a ticket, according to her site.

There doesn’t seem to be any information regarding a general sale at the moment, so it seems the tickets will likely sell out (or be expected to) during the presale round. Compared to Adele’s Vegas residency, the passes sold out pretty fast — and those who want to go have relied on outside resale options like StubHub and other sites.

Pricing for the tickets for Adele’s Germany concerts is also still TBA.