Listen: Madonna’s new single, ‘Girl Gone Wild’

Madonna”s “Girl Gone Wild” should be called “Girl Gone Mild.”
The song from Madge”s forthcoming “MDNA” is a straight-ahead electro-pop club track that is generic and bland. There”s nothing about it that signifies the presence of one of the biggest artists on the planet. It”s like Britney Spears-lite.
Oh Madonna. We want our Madonna of yore… someone who seemed full of confidence. Someone who didn”t need to bring Nicki Minaj, M.I.A. and LMFAO up on stage with her at the Super Bowl because she knew was Madonna– she wrote the rulebook on grabbing and keeping attention.
For those of you who say this is the Madonna of yore: she came out of the clubs, after all. Of course she did, but not with tracks like this that were so non-distinctive.There”s nothing wrong with “Girl Gone Wild,” unless you consider boring “wrong.” It”s just bland and while she sounds good vocally, she sounds disinterested. There”s a point where she speaks “Forgive me” and it seems like the perfect place to veer off into some fun break, but then it just goes back into the same repetitive track. Maybe the “Hey-ey-ey” clarion call will catch on more than it does after the first few listens.
“Give Me All Your Luvin,” the first single from “MDNA” wasn”t particularly original, but it had a spunk and some personality. “Girl Gone Wild” was written by Jenson Vaughn and produced by Benny Benassi and Ale Benassi.
“MDNA” comes out March 26 worldwide.
What do you think of “Girl Gone Wild?”
AAAAAAaaaaarghhhhhhhgurgle it’s so booooooooring arghhhhhhhh
Y’all wrong. It’s fanastico.
I love Madonna but if “Give Me All Your Luvin” and “Girl Gone Wild” are the best on the album… oh lord!
Geez, even someone rolling on MDM – er – MDNA would find that lightweight. But the Shpongle remix should be fantastic.
This is like latter day Britney on valium. Zzzzzzz.
I agree with you, Melinda – 100%. it would take very little effort to inject some energy into this.
You people make me laugh, LOL! Melinda Newman (talk about ‘boring’…hello!), and the last hit record YOU had was… I guess it’s true what they say, those who CAN’T, write about those who CAN. The song is AWESOME!!!! If any haters can do better, state your name and a link to your song and I will judge it. LOL! Melinda is like a Hag gone Wild!!!!
Your logic is unsound. Take a lap.
Let’s face it, madonna has always bee criticized, no matter what she puts out. It’s either ‘this will never get played on the radio it’s too weird’, ‘she is out of tune with radio these days’ OR the opposite.. ‘too similar to everything else’ blah blah blah… she’s had to deal with that her whole career.. this is a good song. stop dissecting.. it’s POP MUSIC!