Listen: Madonna’s new single, ‘Girl Gone Wild’

Madonna”s “Girl Gone Wild” should be called “Girl Gone Mild.”

The song from Madge”s forthcoming “MDNA” is a straight-ahead electro-pop club track that is generic and bland. There”s nothing about it that signifies the presence of one of the biggest artists on the planet. It”s like Britney Spears-lite.

[More after the jump…]

Oh Madonna. We want our Madonna of yore… someone who seemed full of confidence. Someone who didn”t need to bring Nicki Minaj, M.I.A. and LMFAO up on stage with her at the Super Bowl because she knew was Madonna– she wrote the rulebook on grabbing and keeping attention.

For those of you who say this is the Madonna of yore: she came out of the clubs, after all. Of course she did, but not with tracks like this that were so non-distinctive.There”s nothing wrong with “Girl Gone Wild,” unless you consider boring “wrong.” It”s just bland and while she sounds good vocally, she sounds disinterested. There”s a point where she speaks “Forgive me” and it seems like the perfect place to veer off into some fun break, but then it just goes back into the same repetitive track. Maybe the “Hey-ey-ey” clarion call will catch on more than it does after the first few listens.

“Give Me All Your Luvin,” the first single from “MDNA” wasn”t particularly original, but it had a spunk and some personality. “Girl Gone Wild” was written by Jenson Vaughn and produced by Benny Benassi and Ale Benassi.

“MDNA” comes out March 26 worldwide.

What do you think of “Girl Gone Wild?”

