When Is Ava Max Going On Tour?

Ava Max just revealed that she has big plans for 2023. The Milwaukee singer recently shared that she will be headlining her first tour soon. Max stopped by Apple Music 1 to chat with host Zane Lowe about how she is preparing to launch her first tour.

“I’m going on my first headline tour this year,” she told Zowe. “I’m really excited.”

Max told the host that she’s been waiting for the right time to make the jump, and now she was more ready than ever.

“That’s something I can’t wait to do… This year it’s go time, I’m gonna be on the road all year,” she continued.

Max, whose real name is Amanda Ava Koci, has not shared an official tour date, but it will most likely be coming soon. The tour will presumably surround the upcoming release of her Diamonds & Dancefloors album later this week. Unfortunately, the 14-track album has no features.

“I had to figure out who I was again because I let someone else define me for the past year,” she told Rollacoaster Magazine regarding the inspiration for her upcoming album. “It’s been a journey for sure. I’m stronger than ever now, I look back and realize it was all a good thing.”

Diamonds & Dancefloors is out on 1/27 via Atlantic.

