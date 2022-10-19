Fans are eager to get their hands on new Ava Max music. Although Max’s second album, Diamonds & Dancefloors doesn’t arrive until early next year, leaks of the album have made their way online.

Max has caught wind of the leaks, and took to TikTok to address the stolen music.

“I wanted to come on here personally and talk about all the leaks that have been happening [with] Diamonds & Dancefloors.,” Max said. “I am extremely upset about it, obviously,”

“I don’t want anyone thinking I am trying to avoid this or anything,” she said. “I see what is happening. I, personally, haven’t seen the leaks or where they’re coming from online. I just know that it’s out there and — I don’t know… My team and I are trying our hardest to bring it down. We’ve all worked so hard on Diamonds & Dancefloors and I can’t wait for everyone to hear every single song on the album.”

In the video, she is visibly saddened, however, she maintains her composure throughout.

“I just wanted you to hear it from me that it is upsetting,” she said.

.@AvaMax addresses fans after her upcoming album ‘Diamonds & Dancefloors’ leaks online. pic.twitter.com/G6s1rLX2Ll — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 19, 2022

Diamonds & Dancefloors was originally planned for release this October, however was pushed to January of next year. Tracks are thought to have been leaked in response to the delay.

Diamonds & Dancefloors is out 1/27/2023. Pre-save it here.

