Taylor Swift did not announce the release of Reputation (Taylor’s Version) yesterday (November 26), which was a bummer for eagle-eyed Swifties who looked at the clues and assumed she was going to.

As Cosmopolitan points out, Swift played her final The Eras Tour concert of 2023 yesterday, in São Paulo, Brazil. In the lead-up to that, fans noticed that Swift’s mother and rep were at the show in all-black outfits, and Swift herself appeared to be sporting an all-black manicure. Furthermore, an X/Twitter post from the Empire State Building was perceived by some as a teaser for the announcement, as was a sale on a Reputation phone case.

YALL HELLO ?????? EVERYBODY WAKE UP REP TV ANNOUNCEMENT TONIGHT SHHSHDHDHHSHDHD https://t.co/LErGZfUSRU — karma is blondie 🤡 (@taylaswiff___) November 26, 2023

GUYS !?!! 🚨🚨🚨 TONIGHT IS THE 66TH SHOW AND THE REP PHONE CASE IS 66% OFF !?! pic.twitter.com/5I1kvlzSUw — K E V I N ✨ (@GetawayThrills) November 26, 2023

There’s also the fact that we’ve gotten sneak peeks at a couple of Reputation (Taylor’s Version) songs already. This August, some of “Delicate (Taylor’s Version)” could be heard during a scene of Amazon’s Prime Video series The Summer I Turned Pretty. Later that month, “Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)” was used in a teaser for the Prime Video show Wilderness.

It appears Swift is aware of all the hubbub: On stage last night, she said, “During the Rep… the uh, The Eras Tour… […] Now you’ve gotten in my head.”

Taylor Swift after almost saying ‘reputation’ at tonight’s Era’s Tour: “Now you’ve gotten in my head.” pic.twitter.com/xCBrQSZV0U — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 27, 2023

Check out some reactions to the lack of Reputation (Taylor’s Version) news below.

my husband: i thought you said taylor was gonna announce reputation tv tonight me: pic.twitter.com/UeszB7n8Sk — it’s g ♍️ (@your_prettyboi) November 27, 2023

taylor pretending like she doesn’t see everyone asking for reputation tv pic.twitter.com/GDB1xQoeiN — ara (@suesrichards) November 26, 2023

swifties when taylor didn’t announce reputation tv: pic.twitter.com/PjlnL4Q0BO — Ron (@midnightstrack2) November 27, 2023

imagine telling Swifties in January that they’d be analyzing an NFL players outfit for clues to whether Taylor Swift would announce reputation TV#SaoPauloTsTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/WuM7bIge0A — T (@trinawatters) November 26, 2023