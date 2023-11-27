taylor swift brazil 2023
Pop

Taylor Swift Fans Are Heartbroken After She Didn’t Announce ‘Reputation (Taylor’s Version)’ Like They Thought She Would

Taylor Swift did not announce the release of Reputation (Taylor’s Version) yesterday (November 26), which was a bummer for eagle-eyed Swifties who looked at the clues and assumed she was going to.

As Cosmopolitan points out, Swift played her final The Eras Tour concert of 2023 yesterday, in São Paulo, Brazil. In the lead-up to that, fans noticed that Swift’s mother and rep were at the show in all-black outfits, and Swift herself appeared to be sporting an all-black manicure. Furthermore, an X/Twitter post from the Empire State Building was perceived by some as a teaser for the announcement, as was a sale on a Reputation phone case.

There’s also the fact that we’ve gotten sneak peeks at a couple of Reputation (Taylor’s Version) songs already. This August, some of “Delicate (Taylor’s Version)” could be heard during a scene of Amazon’s Prime Video series The Summer I Turned Pretty. Later that month, “Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)” was used in a teaser for the Prime Video show Wilderness.

It appears Swift is aware of all the hubbub: On stage last night, she said, “During the Rep… the uh, The Eras Tour… […] Now you’ve gotten in my head.”

Check out some reactions to the lack of Reputation (Taylor’s Version) news below.

