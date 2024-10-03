Even after all these years, Coldplay remains one of the biggest bands (perhaps the biggest) in the world, as their near-billion-dollar-tour proves . Therefore, a new album from them is a big deal, so here’s what to know about when Moon Music comes out.

When Will Coldplay’s New Album Moon Music Be On Apple Music?

Moon Music is set to drop on October 4, so the album will be available on Apple Music starting at midnight ET on the 4th.

In a recent interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Chris Martin said of the new album, “This album is really, really good. It’s sort of our manifesto or my way of looking at things right now in terms of how to continue, how to not give up, how to accept reality, not run away from it, not hate anybody, even in the midst of always being filled with so many difficult emotions, and it’s with Max Martin, so he made sure that it’s really good.”

Find more info about the album below.

Coldplay’s Moon Music Album Cover Artwork