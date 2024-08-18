Coldplay has been crowned the kings of rock tours. Although their Music of the Spheres Tour hasn’t officially wrapped, it has already made history.

On August 16, Billboard Boxscore revealed that since its March 2022 launch, Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres Tour has grossed $945.7 million, which roughly translated to 8.8 million tickets sold. When the numbers are crunched, this makes the tour the highest-grossing rock tour ever.

If you aren’t impressed with this accomplishment, remember the “Feelslikeimfallinginlove” musician did this all while reducing their environmental impact.

For comparison’s sake, this means Coldplay surpassed records previously held by acts such as Elton John, U2, The Rolling Stones, AC/DC, Guns N’ Roses, the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Roger Waters. Between 2018 and 2023, Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour grossed $939.1 million. U2’s U2 360 Tour, which ran from 2009 to 2011, pulled in $736.4 million. While The Rolling Stones’ 2005 through 2007 performance run, A Bigger Bang Tour, brought in $558 million.

Coldplay’s trip around the globe is far from over. The band has several shows scheduled throughout the year in Ireland, Australia and New Zealand. Find more information here.

Ever so humble, Coldplay hasn’t addressed the massive milestone. Instead, across their social media pages all of their attention is on promoting their upcoming album, Moon Music, due out on October 4.