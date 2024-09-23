Coldplay’s Chris Martin made a “special appearance” at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, September 21.

That was not Martin’s most memorable performance of the weekend, as he ducked into Dino’s Lounge in Las Vegas for karaoke.

According to fan-taken video cited by Billboard, Martin disguised himself by wearing glasses and a wig — and held a pink balloon? — while singing “All My Love” from Coldplay’s forthcoming Moon Music album.

Dino’s posted two videos on Instagram. One shows Martin thanking everyone from the stage and proclaiming “Dino’s forever.” The other one shows Martin ripping off his glasses and wig to confirm that, yes, he is Chris Martin.

“THANK YOU CHRIS MARTIN @coldplay FOR CHOOSING US TO RECORD YOUR MUSIC VIDEO WITH,” Dino’s captioned the latter Instagram video. “SUCH A VIRAL MOMENT. BIGGEST SURPRISE OF THE YEAR. Thank you again for being such a cool dude. Good luck on the new album & we hope to see you in the future.”

Was Martin’s karaoke set filmed for the “All My Love” music video? Did Martin film the “All My Love” video and then celebrate with an impromptu karaoke performance? It’s unclear, but apparently, a Coldplay music video was shot at Dino’s.

Coldplay is set to release Moon Music on October 4. The album will serve as the iconic British band’s 10th LP.