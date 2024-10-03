The end is near for Coldplay : Chris Martin recently reiterated something he’s been saying for a couple years now, that Coldplay will stop making new albums after their 12th. This means we only have a few Coldplay LPs left, as the band is hours away from releasing Moon Music, their 10th album.

When Will Coldplay’s New Album Moon Music Be On Spotify?

Moon Music is set for release on October 4. So, the album should be made available on Spotify and other platforms beginning at midnight ET on the 4th.

Martin said of his mindset behind the band’s new album, “It’s really important that we have that limit. First of all, there’s only […] eight Harry Potters, or seven Harry Potters. There’s only 12-and-a-half Beatles albums. There’s about the same Bob Marley, so all of our heroes. And also having that limit means that the quality control is so high right now, and for a song to make it, it’s almost impossible, which is great. And so where we could be kind of coasting, we’re trying to improve.”

Coldplay’s Moon Music Album Cover Artwork