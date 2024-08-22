There’s not enough caffeine in the world to metaphorically equate to the buzz around Short N’ Sweet, the sixth full-length album from Sabrina Carpenter. Carpenter put the pop sphere on high alert with “Espresso” and “Please Please Please,” and “Taste” will arrive with a Dave Meyers-directed video on Friday, August 23.
But when will Short N’ Sweet become available to stream in its entirety?
When Will Sabrina Carpenter’s New Album Short N’ Sweet Be On Apple Music?
Short N’ Sweet is due out on Friday, August 23. In all likelihood, that means the album will become available to stream on Apple Music (and across all DSPs) at 9 p.m. PT on Thursday, August 22, and at midnight ET on Friday, August 23.
Sabrina Carpenter’s Short N’ Sweet Tracklist
1. “Taste”
2. “Please Please Please”
3. “Good Graces”
4. “Sharpest Tool”
5. “Coincidence”
6. “Bed Chem”
7. “Espresso”
8. “Dumb & Poetic”
9. “Slim Pickins”
10. “Juno”
11. “Lie To Girls”
12. “Don’t Smile”
Sabrina Carpenter’s 2024 North American Dates: Short N’ Sweet Tour
09/23 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
09/25 — Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
09/26 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
09/29 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/30 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
10/02 — Hartford, CT @ XL Center
10/03 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
10/05 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
10/08 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
10/11 — Montreal, QC @ Centre Ball
10/13 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
10/14 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
10/16 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
10/17 — Saint Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena
10/19 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
10/20 — Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
10/22 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
10/24 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
10/25 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
10/27 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
10/28 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
10/30 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
11/01 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
11/02 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
11/04 — Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum
11/06 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
11/07 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
11/09 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
11/10 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
11/13 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
11/15 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
11/17 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
11/18 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
Short N’ Sweet is out 8/23 via Island Records. Find more information here.