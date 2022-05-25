Harry Styles Adds Ten Dates To His Massive ‘Harry’s House’ Tour

Harry’s House is one of the biggest albums of the year so far, if not the biggest. The new Harry Styles LP has already broken a record by eclipsing 146,000 copies in the US in its opening week in vinyl sales. Before it even came out, he teased fans by saying, “It sounds like the biggest, and the most fun, but it’s by far the most intimate,” as well as by hosting pop-up shops around the world.

Now, the “As It Was” singer is extending his tour, probably because he has no choice but to do so. The previous dates included ten-night residencies in New York and LA, but now those are fifteen-night residencies after adding five shows to both of those cities. Check out the full tour dates below.

08/15 –Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena is Harry’s House^

08/16 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena is Harry’s House^

08/20 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*!

08/21 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*!

08/22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*!

08/26 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*!

08/27 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*!

08/28 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

09/01 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

09/02 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

09/03 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

09/07 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

09/08 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

09/10 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

09/14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

09/15 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

09/21 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

09/25 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center is Harry’s House~

09/26 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center is Harry’s House~

09/28 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center is Harry’s House~

09/29 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center is Harry’s House~

10/02 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center is Harry’s House~

10/06 – Chicago, IL @ United Center is Harry’s House#

10/08 – Chicago, IL @ United Center is Harry’s House#

10/09 – Chicago, IL @ United Center is Harry’s House#

10/13 – Chicago, IL @ United Center is Harry’s House#

10/14 – Chicago, IL @ United Center is Harry’s House#

10/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum is Harry’s House+!

10/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum is Harry’s House+!

10/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum is Harry’s House+!

10/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum is Harry’s House+!

10/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum is Harry’s House+!

10/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

11/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

11/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

11/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

11/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

11/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

11/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

11/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

11/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

11/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

!NEW SHOW

^Madi Diaz

*Blood Orange

~Gabriels

#Jessie Ware

+Ben Harper