Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in August. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.
Friday, August 6
- Andrea von Kampen — That Spell (Fantasy Records)
- Andrew Rinehart — Have Fun Idiot EP (SonaBLAST Records)
- Barbra Streisand — Release Me 2 (Legacy)
- Barney McCall — Transitive Cycles (Heavy Machinery Records)
- Benét — Game Over EP (Bayonet Records)
- Brian Jackson, Ali Shaheed Muhammad & Adrian Younge — Brian Jackson JID008 (Jazz Is Dead)
- Catbite — Nice One (Bad Time Records)
- Circus Of Rock — Come One, Come All (Frontiers)
- Colin Hay — I Just Don’t Know What To Do With Myself (Compass Records)
- Crossing I’s Dotting T’s — Crossing I’s Dotting T’s EP (Riot Records)
- Damon & Naomi with Kurihara — A Sky Record (20 20 20)
- Ellen Foley — Fighting Words (Urban Noise Music)
- Eluvium — Virga II (Temporary Residence)
- Empty Streets — Age Of Regret (Cleopatra Records)
- Ethan Slater And Nick Blaemire — Edge Of The World (Broadway Records)
- Evan Giia — Endorphins EP (Astralwerks)
- Fake Laugh & Tarquin — Fake Laugh & Tarquin (Republic of Music)
- Foxing — Draw Down The Moon (Grand Paradise)
- Gerry Gibbs — Songs From My Father (Whaling City Sound)
- Hippo Campus — Good Dog, Bad Dream EP (Grand Jury Music)
- Homeboy Sandman — Anjelitu EP (Mello Music Group)
- Information Society — ODDfellows (Hakatak International Records)
- Jeffrey Alexander And The Heavy Lidders — Jeffrey Alexander And The Heavy Lidders (Baked Tapes)
- John Moods — So Nice EP (Arbutus Records)
- Jordan Lehning — Three Colored Wall (Tree Tone)
- Kalie Shorr — I Got Here By Accident EP (TMWRK Records)
- Kanye West — Donda (GOOD Music)
- Khruangbin — Mordechai Remixes (Dead Oceans)
- Kississippi — Mood Ring (Triple Crown Records)
- Larsen Leap — Second Wind EP (Golden Robot Records)
- Laura Stevenson — Laura Stevenson (Don Giovanni Records)
- Leah Blevins — First Time Feeling (Crabtree Records)
- Liam Kazar — Due North (Woodsist/Mare Records)
- Liars — The Apple Drop (Mute)
- Lingua Ignota — Sinner Get Ready (Sargent House)
- Lovelorn — What’s Yr Damage (6131)
- MAY-A — Don’t Kiss Ur Friends EP (Atlantic Records)
- Nick Wilson — Now I’m Falling (Never Fade)
- Night Ranger — ATBPO (Frontiers)
- Patricia Barber — Clique (Impex Records)
- Paul Thorn — Never Too Late To Call (Thirty Tiger)
- RZA — RZA vs. Bobby Digital (Uncle Yura Records)
- Sleepersound — Idle Voices (Shimmy Disc)
- The Steoples — Wide Through The Eyes Of No One (Stones Throw)
- Stephen Chopek — Dweller (Declared Goods)
- Suncraft — Flat Earth Rider (All Good Clean Records)
- Troy Redfern — The Fire Cosmic (Red7 Records)
- Willy Mason — Already Dead (Cooking Vinyl)
- Wolf Castle — Da Vinci’s Inquest EP (Forward Music Group)
- Zachary Knowles — Tendency To Be A Loner (Fader Label)
Friday, August 13
- A Great Big Pile Of Leaves — Pono (Topshelf Records)
- Bendigo Fletcher — Fits Of Laughter (Elektra Records)
- Ben Platt — Reverie (Atlantic)
- Bikini — Motor Function EP (Northern Transmissions)
- Blackbear — Misery Lake EP (ALAMO/Columbia Records)
- Bloxx — Pop Culture EP (Chess Club Records)
- Boldy James And The Alchemist — Bo Jackson (ALC Records)
- Brandee Younger — Somewhere Different (Impulse! Records)
- Brijean — Feelings Remixes EP (Ghostly International)
- Brogan Bentley — Diapason Rex (Leaving Records)
- Charles Spearin — My City Of Starlings (Arts & Crafts)
- Chorusing — Half Mirror (Western Vinyl)
- The Cold Stares — Heavy Shoes (Mascot Records)
- Dan + Shay — Good Things (Warner Nashville)
- Devendra Banhart & Noah Georgeson — Refuge (Dead Oceans)
- Dreamers — Atlas EP (Nettwerk)
- Explorer Tapes — Explorer Tapes (Omnivore Recordings)
- Grace Vonderkuhn — Pleasure Pain (Sheer Luck Records)
- Hein Cooper — Turbulent Heart EP (Nettwerk Records)
- Jade Bird — Different Kinds Of Light (Glassnote)
- Jeremy Garrett — Wanderer’s Compass (Organic Records)
- Joey Cape — A Good Year To Forget (Fat Wreck Chords)
- Joseph Taylor Sutkowski — Of Wisdom & Folly (Danger Collective Records)
- Josienne Clarke — A Small Unknowable Thing (Corduroy Punk Tracks)
- Jungle — Loving In Stereo (Caiola Records)
- Junior Mesa — Cirque Du Freak EP (Nice Life Recording Company)
- Kalie Shorr — I Got Here By Accident EP (TMWRK Records)
- Katz — Only You EP (Dot Dash Recordings)
- The Killers — Pressure Machine (EMI)
- Lee Dewyze — Ghost Stories (RCA)
- Luke Hemmings — When Facing The Things We Turn Away From (Arista Records)
- Matthew Whitaker — Connections (Resilience Music)
- Media Jeweler — The Sublime Sculpture Of Being Alive (Fire Talk)
- Meet Me @ The Altar — Model Citizen EP (Fueled by Ramen)
- Mountain Movers — World What World (Trouble In Mind)
- Nick Garbett & Mike Majkowski — The Glider (Banksia Records)
- OhGeesy — Geezy World (Atlantic Records)
- Pachyman — The Return Of Pachyman (ATO Records)
- Pole — Tanzboden EP (Mute)
- Raven Bush — Fall Into Noise (PRAH Recordings)
- Rebel Priest — Lost In Tokyo EP (Batcave Records)
- Roy Montgomery — Rhymes Of Chance (Grapefruit Record Club)
- Sally Decker — In The Tender Dream (NNA Tapes)
- Still Woozy — If This Isn’t Nice, I Don’t Know What Is (Still Woozy Productions Inc.)
- Stuck — Content That Makes You Feel Good EP (Exploding In Sound)
- Supreme Love — We Are All Together EP (Animal63)
- Susanna And David Wallumrød — Live (Susanna Sonata)
- Trash Boat — Don’t You Feel Amazing? (Hopeless Records)
- Watchhouse — Watchhouse (Tiptoe Tiger Music/Thirty Tigers)
- Willie Nile — The Day The Earth Stood Still (River House Records)
- Wing Vilma — Spirit Practice (Young Heavy Souls)
Friday, August 20
- Alisa Tully — Holy Isle EP (Dalliance Recordings)
- All Good Things — A Hope In Hell (Better Noise Music)
- Anderson East — Maybe We Never Die (Low Country Sound)
- Angel Olsen — Aisles EP (Jagjaguwar)
- Badge Epoch — Scroll (Telephone Explosion)
- Bambies — Summer Soon (Spaghetty Town Records)
- Becky Hill — Only Honest On The Weekend (Polydor)
- Between The Buried And Me — Colors II (Sumerian Records)
- Black Light Animals — Playboys Of The Western World (Fat Beats Records)
- Bnny — Everything (Fire Talk)
- Chris Acker — Odd, Ordinary, & Otherwise (Gar Hole Records)
- Chris J Norwood — I Am Not Cool (State Fair Records)
- Cinema Cinema — CCXMDII (Nefarious Industries)
- Connie Smith — The Cry Of The Heart (Fat Possum Records)
- Darrin Bradbury — Artvertisement (ANTI- Records)
- David Duchovny — Gestureland (GMG/King Baby)
- The Dead Deads — Tell Your Girls It’s Alright (Rumble Records)
- Deafheaven — Infinite Granite (Sargent House)
- Debbie Gibson — The Body Remembers (Stargirl Records)
- Eric Hilton — Ceremony (Montserrat House)
- Ester Poly — Wet (Hummus Records)
- G. Brenner — Brushfire (Very Jazzed)
- George Lynch — Seamless (Rat Pak Records)
- Girlpuppy — Swan EP (Royal Mountain Records)
- James McMurtry — The Horses And The Hounds (New West Records)
- Jeremiah Cymerman — Citadels & Sanctuaries (5049 Records)
- Joe Troop — Borrowed Time (Free Dirt Records)
- Johnny Yukon — Flight Plan 001 (Elektra Records)
- The Joy Formidable — Into The Blue (Soundly Distro)
- Justus Proffit — Speedstar (B.A.R.N.O.N.E. Records)
- Khartoum — Vultures EP (Young Poet)
- Kool & The Gang — Perfect Union (Omnivore Recordings)
- Kunzite — Visuals (Lowly/Wilder Records)
- L.A. Exes — Get Some (Black Rainbow Records)
- Lorde — Solar Power (Universal)
- Lorkin O’Reilly — Marriage Material (Team Love)
- Mae Powell — Both Ways Brighter (Park the Van Records)
- Maggie Rose — Have A Seat (Starstruck Records)
- Mano Le Tough — At The Moment (Pampa Records)
- Martha Wainwright — Love Will Be Reborn (Pheromone Records/Cooking Vinyl)
- Martin Gore — The Third Chimpanzee Remixed (Mute Records)
- Mildreda — I Was Never Really There (Dependent Records)
- Molly Burman — Fool Me With Flattery EP (Prolifica Inc)
- Morly — ‘Til I Start Speaking (Cascine)
- Nathan Salsburg — Psalms (No Quarter Records)
- Occurence — I Have So Much Love To Give (Archie & Fox Records)
- Orla Gartland — Woman On The Internet (New Friends)
- Rick Hyde — Plates 2 (Black Soprano Family)
- Sam Williams — Glasshouse Children (Snakefarm)
- Shannon & The Clams — Year Of The Spider (Easy Eye Sound)
- Shining Bird — Deadlands (Spunk Records)
- Shire T — Kingdoms In Colour (Ninja Tune)
- Sierra Ferrell — Long Time Coming (Clear Summer Nights)
- Strange Bones — England Screams (FSKT/300)
- Sturgill Simpson — The Ballad Of Dood And Juanita (High Top Mountain Records/Thirty Tigers)
- Switchfoot — Interrobang (Fantasy Records)
- Telethon — Swim Out Past The Breakers (Take This To Heart Records)
- Tropical Fuck Storm — Deep States (Joyful Noise Recordings)
- Various Artists — The Bob’s Burgers Music Album Vol. 2 (Sub Pop)
- Villagers — Fever Dreams (Domino)
- Vistas — What Were You Hoping To Find? (Believe)
- Wanda Jackson — Encore (Big Machine Records)
Friday, August 27
- A Great Big World — Particles (Epic Records)
- Anamanaguchi — Summer Singles 2010/2020 (Polyvinyl Records)
- Arjuna Oakes & Serebii — First Nights EP (Innovative Leisure)
- Bendik Giske — Cracks (Smalltown Supersound)
- Ben Stalets — Everybody’s Laughing (WhistlePig Records)
- Big Red Machine — How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last? (37D03D/Jagjaguwar)
- Born Without Bones — Pictures Of The Sun EP (Pure Noise Records)
- Botanist And Thief — Cicatrix/Diamond Brush (Prophecy Productions)
- Bram Weijters’ Crazy Men — The Return (SDBAN Records)
- Brian Setzer — Gotta Have The Rumble (Surfdog Records)
- The Bronx — The Bronx VI (Cooking Vinyl)
- Chubby And The Gang — The Mutt’s Nuts (Partisan Records)
- Chvrches — Screen Violence (Glassnote Records)
- Clifford / Wright — For All The Money In The World (BFD)
- Cold Hart — Every Day Is A Day (Epitaph Records)
- Comet Control — Inside The Sun (Tee Pee Records)
- Container — Creamer EP (Drone)
- E.VAX — E.VAX (XL)
- EG Vines — Through The Mirror (Nowhere Special Recordings)
- Emma-Jean Thackery — Yellow (Movementt)
- Evann McIntosh — Character Development (Mom+Pop)
- Ex Deo — The Thirteen Years Of Nero (Napalm Records)
- Eyedress — Mulholland Drive (Lex Records)
- The Faux Paws — The Faux Paws (Great Bear Records)
- Field Guide — Make Peace With That (Birthday Cake)
- Field Works — Maple, Ash, And Oaks: Cedars Instrumentals (Temporary Residence Limited)
- Fotocrime — Heart Of Crime (Profound Lore Records)
- Gord Downie — Coke Machine Glow: Songwriters’ Cabal (Arts & Crafts)
- Granfalloon — Positive Songs (Cosmic Glue)
- The Grascals — Up All Night (Mountain Home)
- Gretta Ray — Begin To Look Around (EMI)
- Halsey — If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power (Capitol Records)
- The Immediate Family — The Immediate Family (Quarto Valley Records)
- Indigo De Souza — Any Shape You Take (Saddle Creek)
- I See Hawks In L.A. — On Our Way (Western Seeds)
- Isla — The Mediterranean Gardener (Yep Roc Records)
- Jason Sharp — The Turning Centre Of A Still World (Constellation Records)
- Jinjer — Wallflowers (Napalm Records)
- Jo O’Meara — With Love (Metrophonic)
- Joakim — Second Nature (Tiger Sushi)
- Kabir Sehgal — Threshold EP (Tiger Turn)
- Kat Von D — Love Made Me Do It (KVD/Kartel Music Group)
- Kenny Garrett — Sounds from The Ancestors (Mack Avenue Records)
- Kiefer — When There’s Love Around (Stones Throw Records)
- King Calaway — Midnight EP (Stoney Creek Records)
- L’Freaq — Showgirl EP (Position Music)
- La Bonte — Don’t Let This Define Me (Anxiety Blanket)
- Lewloh — Michigan/Missinghim (Where Are The Fruits Records)
- Lindsay Munroe — Frogs And Birds (Troubadour Music)
- Low Flying Hawks — Fuyu (Magnetic Eye Records)
- Macy Rodman — Unimaginable Animals (Accidental Popstar Records)
- Madi Diaz — History Of A Feeling (Anti- Records)
- Maisie Peters — You Signed Up For This (Gingerbread Man Records)
- Marisa Anderson And William Tyler — Lost Futures (Thrill Jockey)
- Mirabai Ceiba — The Quiet Hour (Terrorbird)
- Molly Herron — Through Lines (New Amsterdam Records)
- Mouse Rat — The Awesome Album (Dualtone/Entertainment 720)
- Nite Jewel — No Sun (Gloriette)
- Ocie Elliott — A Place EP (Nettwerk)
- Opus Orange — Object Lessons (Emoto Music)
- Phinehas — The Fire Itself (Solid State Records)
- The Poppermost — Hits To Spare (Think Like A Key Records)
- Robert Ellis Orrall — Surf And Gun Club (Fixation Records/Infinity Cat Recordings)
- Roxy Girls — Roxy Girls Are In The Drink EP (Moshi Moshi Records)
- Scarypoolparty — The Act Of Forgiveness (Hollywood)
- Snowy Band — Alternate Endings (Spunk Records)
- Sonta — Chocolit (Machine Entertainment Group)
- Southern Avenue — Be The Love You Want (Renew Records/BMG)
- Spirit Adrift — Forge Your Future EP (Century Media Records)
- Steve Gunn — Other You (Matador Records)
- Straytones — Magic Green River Swimmin’ & Stunning Tarzanka Experience (Robustfellow Productions)
- Sugar Horse — The Live Long After (Small Pond)
- Suzanne Santo — Yard Sale (Soundly Music)
- Terence Blanchard — Absence (Blue Note)
- Thalia Zedek Band — Perfect Vision (Thrill Jockey)
- Thyrfing — Vanagand (Despotz Records)
- Tim Easton — You Don’t Really Know Me (Black Mesa Records)
- Trace Adkins — The Way I Wanna Go (Verge Records)
- Tré Burt — You, Yeah, You EP (Oh Boy Records)
- TSHA — OnlyL EP (Ninja Tune)
- Turnstile — Glow On (Grand Jury)
- Velvet Starlings — Technicolour Shakedown (Sound x 3 Records)
- Yann Tiersen — Kerber (Mute)
