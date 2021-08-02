iStock
All The New Albums Coming Out In August 2021

Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in August. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.

Friday, August 6

  • Andrea von Kampen — That Spell (Fantasy Records)
  • Andrew Rinehart — Have Fun Idiot EP (SonaBLAST Records)
  • Barbra Streisand — Release Me 2 (Legacy)
  • Barney McCall — Transitive Cycles (Heavy Machinery Records)
  • Benét — Game Over EP (Bayonet Records)
  • Brian Jackson, Ali Shaheed Muhammad & Adrian Younge — Brian Jackson JID008 (Jazz Is Dead)
  • Catbite — Nice One (Bad Time Records)
  • Circus Of Rock — Come One, Come All (Frontiers)
  • Colin Hay — I Just Don’t Know What To Do With Myself (Compass Records)
  • Crossing I’s Dotting T’s — Crossing I’s Dotting T’s EP (Riot Records)
  • Damon & Naomi with Kurihara — A Sky Record (20 20 20)
  • Ellen Foley — Fighting Words (Urban Noise Music)
  • Eluvium — Virga II (Temporary Residence)
  • Empty Streets — Age Of Regret (Cleopatra Records)
  • Ethan Slater And Nick Blaemire — Edge Of The World (Broadway Records)
  • Evan Giia — Endorphins EP (Astralwerks)
  • Fake Laugh & Tarquin — Fake Laugh & Tarquin (Republic of Music)
  • Foxing — Draw Down The Moon (Grand Paradise)
  • Gerry Gibbs — Songs From My Father (Whaling City Sound)
  • Hippo Campus — Good Dog, Bad Dream EP (Grand Jury Music)
  • Homeboy Sandman — Anjelitu EP (Mello Music Group)
  • Information Society — ODDfellows (Hakatak International Records)
  • Jeffrey Alexander And The Heavy Lidders — Jeffrey Alexander And The Heavy Lidders (Baked Tapes)
  • John Moods — So Nice EP (Arbutus Records)
  • Jordan Lehning — Three Colored Wall (Tree Tone)
  • Kalie Shorr — I Got Here By Accident EP (TMWRK Records)
  • Kanye West — Donda (GOOD Music)
  • Khruangbin — Mordechai Remixes (Dead Oceans)
  • Kississippi — Mood Ring (Triple Crown Records)
  • Larsen Leap — Second Wind EP (Golden Robot Records)
  • Laura Stevenson — Laura Stevenson (Don Giovanni Records)
  • Leah Blevins — First Time Feeling (Crabtree Records)
  • Liam Kazar — Due North (Woodsist/Mare Records)
  • Liars — The Apple Drop (Mute)
  • Lingua Ignota — Sinner Get Ready (Sargent House)
  • Lovelorn — What’s Yr Damage (6131)
  • MAY-A — Don’t Kiss Ur Friends EP (Atlantic Records)
  • Nick Wilson — Now I’m Falling (Never Fade)
  • Night Ranger — ATBPO (Frontiers)
  • Patricia Barber — Clique (Impex Records)
  • Paul Thorn — Never Too Late To Call (Thirty Tiger)
  • RZA — RZA vs. Bobby Digital (Uncle Yura Records)
  • Sleepersound — Idle Voices (Shimmy Disc)
  • The Steoples — Wide Through The Eyes Of No One (Stones Throw)
  • Stephen Chopek — Dweller (Declared Goods)
  • Suncraft — Flat Earth Rider (All Good Clean Records)
  • Troy Redfern — The Fire Cosmic (Red7 Records)
  • Willy Mason — Already Dead (Cooking Vinyl)
  • Wolf Castle — Da Vinci’s Inquest EP (Forward Music Group)
  • Zachary Knowles — Tendency To Be A Loner (Fader Label)

Friday, August 13

  • A Great Big Pile Of Leaves — Pono (Topshelf Records)
  • Bendigo Fletcher — Fits Of Laughter (Elektra Records)
  • Ben Platt — Reverie (Atlantic)
  • Bikini — Motor Function EP (Northern Transmissions)
  • Blackbear — Misery Lake EP (ALAMO/Columbia Records)
  • Bloxx — Pop Culture EP (Chess Club Records)
  • Boldy James And The Alchemist — Bo Jackson (ALC Records)
  • Brandee Younger — Somewhere Different (Impulse! Records)
  • Brijean — Feelings Remixes EP (Ghostly International)
  • Brogan Bentley — Diapason Rex (Leaving Records)
  • Charles Spearin — My City Of Starlings (Arts & Crafts)
  • Chorusing — Half Mirror (Western Vinyl)
  • The Cold Stares — Heavy Shoes (Mascot Records)
  • Dan + Shay — Good Things (Warner Nashville)
  • Devendra Banhart & Noah Georgeson — Refuge (Dead Oceans)
  • Dreamers — Atlas EP (Nettwerk)
  • Explorer Tapes — Explorer Tapes (Omnivore Recordings)
  • Grace Vonderkuhn — Pleasure Pain (Sheer Luck Records)
  • Hein Cooper — Turbulent Heart EP (Nettwerk Records)
  • Jade Bird — Different Kinds Of Light (Glassnote)
  • Jeremy Garrett — Wanderer’s Compass (Organic Records)
  • Joey Cape — A Good Year To Forget (Fat Wreck Chords)
  • Joseph Taylor Sutkowski — Of Wisdom & Folly (Danger Collective Records)
  • Josienne Clarke — A Small Unknowable Thing (Corduroy Punk Tracks)
  • Jungle — Loving In Stereo (Caiola Records)
  • Junior Mesa — Cirque Du Freak EP (Nice Life Recording Company)
  • Kalie Shorr — I Got Here By Accident EP (TMWRK Records)
  • Katz — Only You EP (Dot Dash Recordings)
  • The Killers — Pressure Machine (EMI)
  • Lee Dewyze — Ghost Stories (RCA)
  • Luke Hemmings — When Facing The Things We Turn Away From (Arista Records)
  • Matthew Whitaker — Connections (Resilience Music)
  • Media Jeweler — The Sublime Sculpture Of Being Alive (Fire Talk)
  • Meet Me @ The Altar — Model Citizen EP (Fueled by Ramen)
  • Mountain Movers — World What World (Trouble In Mind)
  • Nick Garbett & Mike Majkowski — The Glider (Banksia Records)
  • OhGeesy — Geezy World (Atlantic Records)
  • Pachyman — The Return Of Pachyman (ATO Records)
  • Pole — Tanzboden EP (Mute)
  • Raven Bush — Fall Into Noise (PRAH Recordings)
  • Rebel Priest — Lost In Tokyo EP (Batcave Records)
  • Roy Montgomery — Rhymes Of Chance (Grapefruit Record Club)
  • Sally Decker — In The Tender Dream (NNA Tapes)
  • Still Woozy — If This Isn’t Nice, I Don’t Know What Is (Still Woozy Productions Inc.)
  • Stuck — Content That Makes You Feel Good EP (Exploding In Sound)
  • Supreme Love — We Are All Together EP (Animal63)
  • Susanna And David Wallumrød — Live (Susanna Sonata)
  • Trash Boat — Don’t You Feel Amazing? (Hopeless Records)
  • Watchhouse — Watchhouse (Tiptoe Tiger Music/Thirty Tigers)
  • Willie Nile — The Day The Earth Stood Still (River House Records)
  • Wing Vilma — Spirit Practice (Young Heavy Souls)

Friday, August 20

  • Alisa Tully — Holy Isle EP (Dalliance Recordings)
  • All Good Things — A Hope In Hell (Better Noise Music)
  • Anderson East — Maybe We Never Die (Low Country Sound)
  • Angel Olsen — Aisles EP (Jagjaguwar)
  • Badge Epoch — Scroll (Telephone Explosion)
  • Bambies — Summer Soon (Spaghetty Town Records)
  • Becky Hill — Only Honest On The Weekend (Polydor)
  • Between The Buried And Me — Colors II (Sumerian Records)
  • Black Light Animals — Playboys Of The Western World (Fat Beats Records)
  • Bnny — Everything (Fire Talk)
  • Chris Acker — Odd, Ordinary, & Otherwise (Gar Hole Records)
  • Chris J Norwood — I Am Not Cool (State Fair Records)
  • Cinema Cinema — CCXMDII (Nefarious Industries)
  • Connie Smith — The Cry Of The Heart (Fat Possum Records)
  • Darrin Bradbury — Artvertisement (ANTI- Records)
  • David Duchovny — Gestureland (GMG/King Baby)
  • The Dead Deads — Tell Your Girls It’s Alright (Rumble Records)
  • Deafheaven — Infinite Granite (Sargent House)
  • Debbie Gibson — The Body Remembers (Stargirl Records)
  • Eric Hilton — Ceremony (Montserrat House)
  • Ester Poly — Wet (Hummus Records)
  • G. Brenner — Brushfire (Very Jazzed)
  • George Lynch — Seamless (Rat Pak Records)
  • Girlpuppy — Swan EP (Royal Mountain Records)
  • James McMurtry — The Horses And The Hounds (New West Records)
  • Jeremiah Cymerman — Citadels & Sanctuaries (5049 Records)
  • Joe Troop — Borrowed Time (Free Dirt Records)
  • Johnny Yukon — Flight Plan 001 (Elektra Records)
  • The Joy Formidable — Into The Blue (Soundly Distro)
  • Justus Proffit — Speedstar (B.A.R.N.O.N.E. Records)
  • Khartoum — Vultures EP (Young Poet)
  • Kool & The Gang — Perfect Union (Omnivore Recordings)
  • Kunzite — Visuals (Lowly/Wilder Records)
  • L.A. Exes — Get Some (Black Rainbow Records)
  • Lorde — Solar Power (Universal)
  • Lorkin O’Reilly — Marriage Material (Team Love)
  • Mae Powell — Both Ways Brighter (Park the Van Records)
  • Maggie Rose — Have A Seat (Starstruck Records)
  • Mano Le Tough — At The Moment (Pampa Records)
  • Martha Wainwright — Love Will Be Reborn (Pheromone Records/Cooking Vinyl)
  • Martin Gore — The Third Chimpanzee Remixed (Mute Records)
  • Mildreda — I Was Never Really There (Dependent Records)
  • Molly Burman — Fool Me With Flattery EP (Prolifica Inc)
  • Morly — ‘Til I Start Speaking (Cascine)
  • Nathan Salsburg — Psalms (No Quarter Records)
  • Occurence — I Have So Much Love To Give (Archie & Fox Records)
  • Orla Gartland — Woman On The Internet (New Friends)
  • Rick Hyde — Plates 2 (Black Soprano Family)
  • Sam Williams — Glasshouse Children (Snakefarm)
  • Shannon & The Clams — Year Of The Spider (Easy Eye Sound)
  • Shining Bird — Deadlands (Spunk Records)
  • Shire T — Kingdoms In Colour (Ninja Tune)
  • Sierra Ferrell — Long Time Coming (Clear Summer Nights)
  • Strange Bones — England Screams (FSKT/300)
  • Sturgill Simpson — The Ballad Of Dood And Juanita (High Top Mountain Records/Thirty Tigers)
  • Switchfoot — Interrobang (Fantasy Records)
  • Telethon — Swim Out Past The Breakers (Take This To Heart Records)
  • Tropical Fuck Storm — Deep States (Joyful Noise Recordings)
  • Various Artists — The Bob’s Burgers Music Album Vol. 2 (Sub Pop)
  • Villagers — Fever Dreams (Domino)
  • Vistas — What Were You Hoping To Find? (Believe)
  • Wanda Jackson — Encore (Big Machine Records)

Friday, August 27

  • A Great Big World — Particles (Epic Records)
  • Anamanaguchi — Summer Singles 2010/2020 (Polyvinyl Records)
  • Arjuna Oakes & Serebii — First Nights EP (Innovative Leisure)
  • Bendik Giske — Cracks (Smalltown Supersound)
  • Ben Stalets — Everybody’s Laughing (WhistlePig Records)
  • Big Red Machine — How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last? (37D03D/Jagjaguwar)
  • Born Without Bones — Pictures Of The Sun EP (Pure Noise Records)
  • Botanist And Thief — Cicatrix/Diamond Brush (Prophecy Productions)
  • Bram Weijters’ Crazy Men — The Return (SDBAN Records)
  • Brian Setzer — Gotta Have The Rumble (Surfdog Records)
  • The Bronx — The Bronx VI (Cooking Vinyl)
  • Chubby And The Gang — The Mutt’s Nuts (Partisan Records)
  • Chvrches — Screen Violence (Glassnote Records)
  • Clifford / Wright — For All The Money In The World (BFD)
  • Cold Hart — Every Day Is A Day (Epitaph Records)
  • Comet Control — Inside The Sun (Tee Pee Records)
  • Container — Creamer EP (Drone)
  • E.VAX — E.VAX (XL)
  • EG Vines — Through The Mirror (Nowhere Special Recordings)
  • Emma-Jean Thackery — Yellow (Movementt)
  • Evann McIntosh — Character Development (Mom+Pop)
  • Ex Deo — The Thirteen Years Of Nero (Napalm Records)
  • Eyedress — Mulholland Drive (Lex Records)
  • The Faux Paws — The Faux Paws (Great Bear Records)
  • Field Guide — Make Peace With That (Birthday Cake)
  • Field Works — Maple, Ash, And Oaks: Cedars Instrumentals (Temporary Residence Limited)
  • Fotocrime — Heart Of Crime (Profound Lore Records)
  • Gord Downie — Coke Machine Glow: Songwriters’ Cabal (Arts & Crafts)
  • Granfalloon — Positive Songs (Cosmic Glue)
  • The Grascals — Up All Night (Mountain Home)
  • Gretta Ray — Begin To Look Around (EMI)
  • Halsey — If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power (Capitol Records)
  • The Immediate Family — The Immediate Family (Quarto Valley Records)
  • Indigo De Souza — Any Shape You Take (Saddle Creek)
  • I See Hawks In L.A. — On Our Way (Western Seeds)
  • Isla — The Mediterranean Gardener (Yep Roc Records)
  • Jason Sharp — The Turning Centre Of A Still World (Constellation Records)
  • Jinjer — Wallflowers (Napalm Records)
  • Jo O’Meara — With Love (Metrophonic)
  • Joakim — Second Nature (Tiger Sushi)
  • Kabir Sehgal — Threshold EP (Tiger Turn)
  • Kat Von D — Love Made Me Do It (KVD/Kartel Music Group)
  • Kenny Garrett — Sounds from The Ancestors (Mack Avenue Records)
  • Kiefer — When There’s Love Around (Stones Throw Records)
  • King Calaway — Midnight EP (Stoney Creek Records)
  • L’Freaq — Showgirl EP (Position Music)
  • La Bonte — Don’t Let This Define Me (Anxiety Blanket)
  • Lewloh — Michigan/Missinghim (Where Are The Fruits Records)
  • Lindsay Munroe — Frogs And Birds (Troubadour Music)
  • Low Flying Hawks — Fuyu (Magnetic Eye Records)
  • Macy Rodman — Unimaginable Animals (Accidental Popstar Records)
  • Madi Diaz — History Of A Feeling (Anti- Records)
  • Maisie Peters — You Signed Up For This (Gingerbread Man Records)
  • Marisa Anderson And William Tyler — Lost Futures (Thrill Jockey)
  • Mirabai Ceiba — The Quiet Hour (Terrorbird)
  • Molly Herron — Through Lines (New Amsterdam Records)
  • Mouse Rat — The Awesome Album (Dualtone/Entertainment 720)
  • Nite Jewel — No Sun (Gloriette)
  • Ocie Elliott — A Place EP (Nettwerk)
  • Opus Orange — Object Lessons (Emoto Music)
  • Phinehas — The Fire Itself (Solid State Records)
  • The Poppermost — Hits To Spare (Think Like A Key Records)
  • Robert Ellis Orrall — Surf And Gun Club (Fixation Records/Infinity Cat Recordings)
  • Roxy Girls — Roxy Girls Are In The Drink EP (Moshi Moshi Records)
  • Scarypoolparty — The Act Of Forgiveness (Hollywood)
  • Snowy Band — Alternate Endings (Spunk Records)
  • Sonta — Chocolit (Machine Entertainment Group)
  • Southern Avenue — Be The Love You Want (Renew Records/BMG)
  • Spirit Adrift — Forge Your Future EP (Century Media Records)
  • Steve Gunn — Other You (Matador Records)
  • Straytones — Magic Green River Swimmin’ & Stunning Tarzanka Experience (Robustfellow Productions)
  • Sugar Horse — The Live Long After (Small Pond)
  • Suzanne Santo — Yard Sale (Soundly Music)
  • Terence Blanchard — Absence (Blue Note)
  • Thalia Zedek Band — Perfect Vision (Thrill Jockey)
  • Thyrfing — Vanagand (Despotz Records)
  • Tim Easton — You Don’t Really Know Me (Black Mesa Records)
  • Trace Adkins — The Way I Wanna Go (Verge Records)
  • Tré Burt — You, Yeah, You EP (Oh Boy Records)
  • TSHA — OnlyL EP (Ninja Tune)
  • Turnstile — Glow On (Grand Jury)
  • Velvet Starlings — Technicolour Shakedown (Sound x 3 Records)
  • Yann Tiersen — Kerber (Mute)

