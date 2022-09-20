Carly Rae Jepsen’s next album, The Loneliest Time , drops on October 21st and the “Run Away With Me” singer is going to be in the midst of her So Nice Tour when it happens. Beginning on September 24th in Montreal, the Canadian pop star will then be touring coast-to-coast in the US. The tour concludes on November 5th in Chicago and she’ll be on stage at the Greek Theater in Berkeley, CA on the album’s release date. But who has Carly Rae Jepsen tapped to to open for her on the So Nice Tour?

Who Is Opening Carly Rae Jepsen’s ‘So Nice Tour?’

The opener for the entirety of Carly Rae Jepsen’s So Nice Tour is indie pop artist Empress Of. The moniker of Lorely Rodriguez, Empress Of hails from Los Angeles and she makes glistening, dance-inducing pop. All three of the Honduran-American’s full length albums — Me, Us, and I’m Your Empress Of — are stellar spins. This past June, she released the likewise-excellent Save Me EP on her own Major Arcana label. It features standout single like “Dance For You” and “Turn The Table.”

Check out all of the So Nice Tour dates below and get tickets here.

09/24 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

09/26 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

09/28 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

09/29 — Washington DC @ The Anthem

10/01 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

10/02 — Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

10/04 — Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre

10/05 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

10/07 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Festival

10/09 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

10/10 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

10/12 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

10/14 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center

10/15 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

10/17 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

10/18 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

10/20 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre

10/21 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

10/23 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

10/26 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

10/29 — Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

11/02 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

11/04 — Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

11/05 — Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom