Carly Rae Jepsen’s next album, The Loneliest Time, drops on October 21st and the “Run Away With Me” singer is going to be in the midst of her So Nice Tour when it happens. Beginning on September 24th in Montreal, the Canadian pop star will then be touring coast-to-coast in the US. The tour concludes on November 5th in Chicago and she’ll be on stage at the Greek Theater in Berkeley, CA on the album’s release date. But who has Carly Rae Jepsen tapped to to open for her on the So Nice Tour?
Who Is Opening Carly Rae Jepsen’s ‘So Nice Tour?’
The opener for the entirety of Carly Rae Jepsen’s So Nice Tour is indie pop artist Empress Of. The moniker of Lorely Rodriguez, Empress Of hails from Los Angeles and she makes glistening, dance-inducing pop. All three of the Honduran-American’s full length albums — Me, Us, and I’m Your Empress Of — are stellar spins. This past June, she released the likewise-excellent Save Me EP on her own Major Arcana label. It features standout single like “Dance For You” and “Turn The Table.”
Check out all of the So Nice Tour dates below and get tickets here.
09/24 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
09/26 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
09/28 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
09/29 — Washington DC @ The Anthem
10/01 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
10/02 — Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
10/04 — Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre
10/05 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
10/07 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Festival
10/09 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
10/10 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
10/12 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
10/14 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center
10/15 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
10/17 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
10/18 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
10/20 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre
10/21 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley
10/23 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
10/26 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
10/29 — Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
11/02 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
11/04 — Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
11/05 — Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom