It’s been a minute since Carly Rae Jepsen’s last album, 2020’s Dedicated Side B. The gears are perhaps turning on something new, though. First, Jepsen released a new single, “Western Wind,” a month ago, and now, she has announced a new run of concerts, the So Nice Tour, for later this year.

The North American shows go down between late September and early November, and for them, she will be joined by Empress Of.

Announcing the dates, Jepsen wrote, “We’ve had the loneliest time… but after 3 years, the SO NICE tour is coming to your city. Sign up for the presale code for first access to tickets tomorrow! Excited to have @EmpressOf joining me on the tour.”

We’ve had the loneliest time… but after 3 years, the SO NICE tour is coming to your city. Sign up for the presale code for first access to tickets tomorrow! Excited to have @EmpressOf joining me on the tour.https://t.co/kTewNuL48x pic.twitter.com/PWQw7ZKdo4 — Carly Rae Jepsen (@carlyraejepsen) June 7, 2022

Find all of Jepsen’s upcoming tour dates below.

06/25 — Minneapolis, MN @ Twin Cities Pride

06/30 — Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/02 — Copenhagen, DK @ Nibe Festival

07/06 — Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/09 — Bristol, UK @ Bristol Pride 2022

07/11 — London, UK @ Somerset House

07/14 — Calgary, AB @ Calgary Stampede

08/20 — Osaka, JP @ Summer Sonic 2022

08/21 — Tokyo, JP @ Summer Sonic 2022

09/21 — Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion *

09/22 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *

09/24 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS #

09/26 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner #

09/28 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall #

09/29 — Washington DC @ The Anthem #

10/01 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia #

10/02 — Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa #

10/04 — Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre #

10/05 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern #

10/07 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Festival

10/09 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall #

10/10 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom #

10/12 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom #

10/14 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center #

10/15 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas #

10/17 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre #

10/18 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre #

10/20 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre #

10/21 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley #

10/23 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater #

10/26 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo #

10/29 — Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre #

11/02 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee #

11/04 — Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater #

11/05 — Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom #

* with Bleachers

# with Empress Of