Empress Of’s latest EP, Save Me, came out this past June and it’s another collection of sparkling indie pop songs from Lorely Rodriguez. Today, she shared the latest video from the project in the Jerome AB-directed clip for “Turn The Table,” a collaboration track with producer Jim-E Stack.

In the drone recorded clip, Rodriguez performs the song in a vacant building in idyllic Grand Cayman. There’s something about the way she dances with reckless abandon in the standstill of the building surrounded by natural beauty, that’s as hypnotizing as the banger of a tune.

Following this weekend’s performance at the Outside Lands Music Festival in San Francisco, Empress Of will be joining Carly Rae Jepsen on her 2022 North American tour dates. Check those out below.

Watch the video for “Turn The Table” above.

08/06 — San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands

09/24 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS #

09/26 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner #

09/28 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall #

09/29 — Washington DC @ The Anthem #

10/01 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia #

10/02 — Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa #

10/04 — Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre #

10/05 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern #

10/07 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Festival

10/09 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall #

10/10 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom #

10/12 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom #

10/14 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center #

10/15 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas #

10/17 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre #

10/18 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre #

10/20 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre #

10/21 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley #

10/23 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater #

10/26 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo #

10/29 — Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre #

11/02 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee #

11/04 — Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater #

11/05 — Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom #

# with Carly Rae Jepsen