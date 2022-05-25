Empress Of’s Lorely Rodriguez has always put down gripping and emotive indie pop. But now it seems as though Rodriguez is entering the next phase in her artistry, that’ll have her mentioned in the same breath as some of progressive pop music’s best.

On her latest track, “Dance For You,” we get a full-on disco pop assault, produced by Charli XCX and Francis And The Lights beat maestro BJ Burton. Cascading synths and a driving dance floor thump feel akin to the sweaty, diva pop of Róisín Murphy and Robyn. Rodriguez releases her inhibitions and leaves it all out for the beat.

“I love the lyrics on this song,” she said in a statement. “I made this in Minneapolis with BJ Burton. It was freezing outside. I was in a cave-like studio in the snow literally dancing as I wrote this. ‘Surrender to me like this’ is a touching lyric for me because I’m not hurt over this person anymore. I’ve come out the other side.”

“Dance For You” joins the previously released “Save Me,” as the first two tracks to emerge from Empress Of’s newly announced EP, Save Me. The new EP is due out on June 24th.

Watch the video for “Dance For You” above. Check out the Save Me album artwork, tracklist, and upcoming live dates for Empress Of below.

1. “Save Me”

2. “Dance For You”

3. “Turn The Table”

4. “Kept Up”

5. “Cry For Help”

05/27 — Buena Vista Lake, CA @ Lightning in a Bottle Festival

06/18 — Brooklyn, New York @ Brooklyn Mag Festival

08/06 — San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands

Save Me is out 6/24 via Major Arcana. Pre-order it here.

