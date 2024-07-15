Why Do Fans Think Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Are Back Together?

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes famously dated for a while, and while they broke up a few years back, there has been some recent speculation that they have reunited.

Why Do Fans Think That Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Are Back Together?

The two were spotted talking with each other at the Copa América final between Argentina and Colombia in Miami on Sunday, July 14. However, People cites a source as telling them, “They were there coincidentally. She actually took her dad as her date.”

This comes shortly after Cabello spoke about her and Mendes’ hit collaboration “Señorita,” telling Complex, “I think there’s always a worry when a song becomes so massive that it’s going to be bigger than you… I obviously love that they were so massive and successful. But it does get people attached to you in a certain light. […] I was in a really public relationship and as a woman you’re like, I don’t want this couple thing to be my new identity.”

Meanwhile, there were rumors recently that Cabello was romantically linked to Drake. However, what ended up being the case is that it was business, as Drake appeared on a couple songs from Cabello’s album C, XOXO. She explained, “He’s the f*cking GOAT, so it felt like shooting for the stars. I showed him the album when I felt comfortable enough and he really liked it. [The feature] came out of a non-transactional place. He had this idea of a song called ‘Hot Uptown,’ and it just felt like I was in the city. I was in Miami.”