The members of Why Don’t We came together from many parts of the world, and their Christmas traditions reflect their respective upbringings. “My mom grew up in the Netherlands, so growing up we always participated in Dutch traditions, Corbyn Besson tells us over email. “My favorite is when we celebrate Sinterklaas (Saint Nicholas) on Dec. 5th every year. We leave little wooden shoes called klompen by the back door with a plate of Oreos, milk, and carrots for his horse to eat, and we exchange small gifts.” Jonah Marais’ family, on the other hand, gets together and exchanges gifts. “My mom always makes this amazing egg bake and it is my favorite day,” he explains.

Regardless of their traditions and backgrounds, though, the holidays bring together the entire band for a time of generosity. “One of my favorite memories was surprising my brother,” Zach Herron recalls. “I decided to upgrade his whole gaming set up with everything he’d been wanting. The rest of my family helped to distract him from going in his room and he never suspected anything. He absolutely loved it and to this day it’s one of my favorite memories!”

To get in the holiday spirit this year, all five members of the band gave us their favorite music for the latest Uproxx Holiday playlist. “I love Christmas music,” Besson explains. “It’s so feel-good and a constant reminder of great memories and family.” Herron adds: “Holiday music is the one thing that really gets me into the holiday spirit. It really wouldn’t feel like the holidays without the music.”

Check out each member’s picks, as well as the full playlist, down below. Their new cover of Justin Bieber’s “Mistletoe” is above.