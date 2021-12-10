The members of Why Don’t We came together from many parts of the world, and their Christmas traditions reflect their respective upbringings. “My mom grew up in the Netherlands, so growing up we always participated in Dutch traditions, Corbyn Besson tells us over email. “My favorite is when we celebrate Sinterklaas (Saint Nicholas) on Dec. 5th every year. We leave little wooden shoes called klompen by the back door with a plate of Oreos, milk, and carrots for his horse to eat, and we exchange small gifts.” Jonah Marais’ family, on the other hand, gets together and exchanges gifts. “My mom always makes this amazing egg bake and it is my favorite day,” he explains.
Regardless of their traditions and backgrounds, though, the holidays bring together the entire band for a time of generosity. “One of my favorite memories was surprising my brother,” Zach Herron recalls. “I decided to upgrade his whole gaming set up with everything he’d been wanting. The rest of my family helped to distract him from going in his room and he never suspected anything. He absolutely loved it and to this day it’s one of my favorite memories!”
To get in the holiday spirit this year, all five members of the band gave us their favorite music for the latest Uproxx Holiday playlist. “I love Christmas music,” Besson explains. “It’s so feel-good and a constant reminder of great memories and family.” Herron adds: “Holiday music is the one thing that really gets me into the holiday spirit. It really wouldn’t feel like the holidays without the music.”
Check out each member’s picks, as well as the full playlist, down below. Their new cover of Justin Bieber’s “Mistletoe” is above.
Daniel’s Picks:
Mariah Carey — “All I Want For Christmas Is You”
This song is undeniably the best Christmas song to ever exist.
Bobby Helms — “Jingle Bell Rock”
“Jingle Bell Rock” just has a different swing to it than any other Christmas song. It’s absolutely drenched in swag. That song grabs me different. I could jam to this song in January.
Jonah’s Picks:
Justin Bieber — “Misteltoe”
I was a huge Belieber growing up and when this song came out I played it on repeat for days on end!
Frank Sinatra — “Silent Night”
My dad would sing this song at his annual holiday show with his brother every year, and I’ve always thought the melodies are so beautiful. It makes me feel at peace.
Jack’s Picks:
Matthew Hall & Meagan Moore — “When Christmas Comes To Town”
I chose this song because I recently had my daughter Lavender in LA with me and I started playing [The Polar Express] and she was absolutely in love with it. I soon realized that it was her favorite movie and we started watching it 3-4 times a day and now I can’t stop singing all of these songs.
Corbyn’s Picsk:
Andy Williams — “It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year”
This is one of my favorite Christmas songs ever. It’s so smooth and it’s just a classic. Gives me really strong “winter in New York” vibes which I LOVE.
Michael Bublé — “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas”
This is a Michael Bublé Christmas classic. How can you not love this song?
Zach’s Picks:
Why Don’t We — “With You This Christmas”
Ever since we came out with this song it’s been one of my favorites on Christmas. I remember the joy we had making this one on tour, and I’ll always jam to this one.
Ariana Grande — “Santa Tell Me”
I just love Ariana Grande and this Christmas song really never gets old.
Why Don’t We is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.