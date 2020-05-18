Will Ferrell has embodied an outlandish character or two in his day, and now he has another on the way. He and Rachel McAdams are set to star as a musical duo in the upcoming Netflix film Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga, which is set to premiere on June 26. Ahead of then, some music from the movie has been released, and Ferrell and McAdams have teamed up in a video for “Volcano Man.”

The song, which was written/produced by the Scandanavian duo of Gustaf Holter and Christian Persson, is an upbeat Eurodance ballad, and features lyrics like, “Volcano Man / He’s got my melting heart / Volcanic Protector Man / A timeless hero must love too.” The video has Ferrell and McAdams performing the song in a vast natural expanse while wearing costumes straight out a fantasy movie.

Netflix describes the movie, “When aspiring musicians Lars (Will Ferrell) and Sigrit (Rachel McAdams) are given the opportunity of a lifetime to represent their country at the world’s biggest song competition, they finally have a chance to prove that any dream worth having is a dream worth fighting for.”

Additionally, Demi Lovato also stars in the film, and she has an original song, “In The Mirror,” in both the movie and its soundtrack, which will be released on June 26 through Arista Records.

Watch the “Volcano Man” video above.

The Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga soundtrack is out 6/26 via Arista Records.