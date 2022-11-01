Will Taylor Swift Tour In The UK And Europe?

Taylor Swift announced her first live concerts in five years with 2023’s The Eras Tour. Starting in March, she will embark on a stadium tour across North America, playing selections from all of her past album eras — including her recently-released tenth record, Midnights. However, international fans are wondering when she will be visiting them.

“I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!) The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can,” Swift shared on social media this morning.

Before unveiling the North American leg first, many Swifties had speculated she would start in Europe first. The presale for Midnights in her online UK store gave fans who purchased the album a code “for forthcoming and yet to be announced Taylor Swift show dates.”

Adding credibility to the initial belief that Swift would head to Europe first, she recently appeared on The Graham Norton Show where she was asked about her then-potential plans for shows. “It’s soon-ish. We’ll do it, it’s gonna be great,” she responded.

Taylor Swift talking about her tour on The Graham Norton Show!!

While Taylor Swift hasn’t officially announced the UK and Europe tour dates, they clearly have been meticulously planned already. This is just a sign to get emotionally prepared and save up what you can.