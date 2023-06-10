Zara Larsson recently did an interview with Pop Crave, where she revealed some fun news about a recent part she tried out for.

While the pop star is still set to appear in Netflix’s A Part Of You next year, she also shared that she auditioned to be in the running for Madonna’s biopic.

“I’ve been wanting to act for a really long time, but I’ve never really took the matter into my own hands,” she said. “I did audition for Madonna, though. I did actually do that! But yeah, they’re not doing that movie anymore, so whatever! That is kind of the only role I would have done, because everything else that I’ve been asked to do has been like, ‘You’re gonna play a pop star,’ which I kind of want to stay away from.”

“If anything, Madonna, I would do it every day of the week,” Larsson added. “But besides that, I think I would like to do something completely different. I would just want to do drama. I want to try something else.”

Last March, she also tweeted at the superstar to let her play her, although it’s unclear if this was brilliant manifestation or after her audition. “Hello @Madonna let me be you in the movie,” she wrote.

Hello @Madonna let me be you in the movie — Zara Larsson (@zaralarsson) March 5, 2022

However, while Julia Garner had reportedly been casted as Madonna, the movie has also apparently gotten canceled.

Madonna is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.