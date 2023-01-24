Madonna has starred in movies and been lovingly parodied in movies. But there’s never been a biopic about the prolific, controversial, and one-of-a-kind pop star. There was supposed to be one, starring Julia Garner and directed by the Material Girl herself, but it’s on holiday, as Madonna would have put it during her British accent era.
Variety reports that the project has been “scrapped” and is “no longer in development at Universal,” seemingly due to the greatest-hits world tour that Madonna announced last week (with help from Jack Black). “Insiders familiar with Madonna said her sole focus is the tour, but she remains committed to making a film about her life one day.”
Madonna described the biopic as a “preemptive strike” against “people [who] were trying to make movies about me. Mostly misogynistic men. No one’s going to tell my story, but me.” You can find the dates for her Celebration tour below.
07/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
07/18 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
07/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
07/25 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
07/27 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
07/30 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
08/02 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
08/05 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
08/07 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
08/09 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
08/13 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
08/19 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
08/23 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/24 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/30 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
09/02 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
09/05 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
09/07 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
09/09 – Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena
09/13 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
09/18 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
09/21 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center ATX
09/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
10/04 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
10/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
10/14 – London, UK @ The O2
10/21 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
10/25 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
10/28 – Stockholm, SE @ Tele2
11/01 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi
11/06 – Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena
11/12 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena
11/13 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena
11/15 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
11/23 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum
11/28 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
12/01 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
