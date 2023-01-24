Madonna has starred in movies and been lovingly parodied in movies. But there’s never been a biopic about the prolific, controversial, and one-of-a-kind pop star. There was supposed to be one, starring Julia Garner and directed by the Material Girl herself, but it’s on holiday, as Madonna would have put it during her British accent era.

Variety reports that the project has been “scrapped” and is “no longer in development at Universal,” seemingly due to the greatest-hits world tour that Madonna announced last week (with help from Jack Black). “Insiders familiar with Madonna said her sole focus is the tour, but she remains committed to making a film about her life one day.”

Madonna described the biopic as a “preemptive strike” against “people [who] were trying to make movies about me. Mostly misogynistic men. No one’s going to tell my story, but me.” You can find the dates for her Celebration tour below.

07/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

07/18 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

07/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

07/25 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

07/27 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

07/30 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

08/02 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

08/05 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

08/07 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

08/09 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

08/13 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

08/19 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

08/23 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/24 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/30 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

09/02 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

09/05 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

09/07 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

09/09 – Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena

09/13 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

09/18 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

09/21 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center ATX

09/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

10/04 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

10/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

10/14 – London, UK @ The O2

10/21 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

10/25 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

10/28 – Stockholm, SE @ Tele2

11/01 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi

11/06 – Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena

11/12 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena

11/13 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena

11/15 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

11/23 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum

11/28 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

12/01 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

(Via Variety)