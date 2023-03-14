Last year, Madonna announced that she was creating a biopic of her life. Created by Universal Pictures, the role of the pop icon was reportedly given to Ozark‘s Julia Garner — as of June 2022, when Variety broke the exclusive news.

However, in the months since, the film apparently had been scrapped completely… or has it? Garner chatted with Entertainment Tonight at the Vanity Fair Oscars party, where she shared there might be still more good news to come.

“I don’t want to tell too much. I want to keep things… yeah, fingers crossed,” she said.

Other celebrities that had been in the running included Florence Pugh, Alexa Demie, Sky Ferreira, Snail Mail, and more. There was even apparently an intense boot camp where those auditioning had to learn Madonna’s famous dance numbers.

Originally, per Variety, Madonna wanted the biopic to “convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer — a human being, trying to make her way in this world. The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It’s essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision.”

On the heels of films about Elvis and other major stars, time will tell if hers comes to light.

