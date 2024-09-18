A few months ago, Zayn released his fourth solo album, Room Under The Stairs. For fans, the hope with a new album is that they’ll get to see the artist perform the fresh songs on a new tour. Well, Zayn has now delivered on that front.

He broke the news himself last night (September 17) by crashing The Tonight Show. During Jimmy Fallon’s monologue, Zayn emerged from behind the curtain, holding a coffee mug and a note. He then hit play on Fallon’s laptop to play his own “Stardust.” Before leaving without having said a word, Zayn handed Fallon the note. Fallon read it, confirming that Zayn is going on the Stairway To The Sky Tour, Zayn’s “first-ever solo tour,” and that dates would be revealed today. Sure enough, the official announcement has come.

As for tickets, there’s a VIP Key pre-sale that starts September 19 at 9 a.m. local time, followed by a Zayn Fan pre-sale on the 19th at 11 a.m. local time, and a public on-sale on September 21 at 11 a.m. local time. More information is available on Zayn’s website.

Zayn previously teased the nature of a solo tour, saying, “Not too many fancy tricks,” and noting, “This type of music that I’m making just feels like the type of music I would perform. It makes sense in my mind.”

Find the list of tour dates below.