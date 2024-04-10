We are just weeks away from Zayn‘s upcoming fourth studio album, Room Under The Stairs. According to a letter shared with fans, Zayn has been working on the album for the past six years (though his previous album, Nobody Is Listening was released three years ago).

Ahead of the album, Zayn has shared “What I Am” and will drop “Alienated” this Friday (April 12). Both songs mark a departure from his dark pop sounds and feature more acoustic, stripped-back instrumentation. He has previously revealed that he wrote the song “Alienated” first, which then shaped the sounds of Room Under The Stairs. Today (April 10), Zayn took to social media to reveal the album’s tracklist.

The album will consist of 15 tracks, with Zayn writing the bulk of the material, and much of the production handled by Dave Cobb. Per the tracklist, there will be no features on Room Under The Stairs.

You can see the Room Under The Stairs tracklist and cover art below.