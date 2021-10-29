Reports surfaced yesterday that Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid broke up following an argument Malik had with Hadid’s mother Yolanda. Now more light has been shed on the situation, as TMZ reports Malik faced four charges of harassment against Gigi and Yolanda and pled no contest to them.

Malik reportedly entered his plea on Wednesday and was fined. He’s on 90 days of probation for each count, for a total of 360 days, and he must complete both an anger management class and a domestic violence program. Additionally, he is also forbidden from contacting Yolanda.

According to court documents, Malik got into an intense argument with Yolanda, calling her a “f*cking Dutch slut” and demanding that she “stay away from [his] f*cking daughter.” He allegedly “shoved [Yolanda] into a dresser, causing mental anguish and physical pain,” but Malik denies the physical contact. Malik reportedly also screamed at Gigi, “Strap on some f*cking balls and defend your partner against your f*cking mother in my house.” Gaga was apparently in Paris during the incident, so Malik would have said this to her over the phone.

There was also a security guard present, and Malik apparently tried to fight him and screamed, “Get the f*ck out of my f*cking house, copper.”

Malik seemingly confirmed the no contest plea in a tweet yesterday, in which he wrote, “As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in. A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart. In an effort to protect that space for her I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my pattern was away several weeks ago. This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press. I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves.”