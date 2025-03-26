zayn malik
Getty Image
Pop

Zayn Malik ‘Almost Cried’ Singing A One Direction Song At One Of His Solo Shows For The First Time Ever

On March 25, 2015, Zayn Malik announced his departure from One Direction. “I’d like to apologise to the fans if I’ve let anyone down, but I have to do what feels right in my heart,” he wrote at the time. “I am leaving because I want to be a normal 22-year-old who is able to relax and have some private time out of the spotlight. I know I have four friends for life in Louis, Liam, Harry, and Niall.”

Exactly 10 years later (last night!), Zayn performed a One Direction song at a solo show for the first time ever.

During a show in Mexico City on Tuesday, the “What I Am” singer sang 1D highlight “Night Changes,” from 2014’s multi-platinum Four. “It’s the first time I’ve sung that song in 10 years. Thank you. That was f*cking amazing,” he said during the show. “I almost cried at one point.”

“Night Changes” saw a surge in popularity following the tragic death of One Direction member Liam Payne last year. Per Billboard: “In the week after his death, ‘Night Changes’ — which ran up to No. 31 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2014 — saw its US streams spike 416 percent to 4.9 million.”

You can watch Zayn sing “Night Changes” here.

