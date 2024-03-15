Zayn‘s new album, Room Under The Stairs, is arriving this spring. Marking his most personal project yet, Zayn’s upcoming album was produced alongside Dave Cobb, and will feature some of his most poignant lyricism. Tonight (March 15), Zayn has shared “What I Am,” a new song from the upcoming album.

On “What I Am,” Zayn stands firmly in love, despite having made his fair share of mistakes in the past.

“If I told you I loved you / Would you say that it’s f*cked up? / If I told you they’re flyin’/ Would you say that you looked up? / Don’t take me for what I’m sayin’ / Just take me for what I am / ‘Cause this is where I’m stayin’ / My two feet are in the sand,” he sings on the song’s chorus.

According to a press release, Zayn has been working on Room Under The Stairs for six years in his home studio in rural PA (though his previous album, Nobody Is Listening, dropped in 2021. Room Under The Stairs is expected to hone in on Zayn’s soulful vocals, as he delivers these melodies over live instrumentation.

“Working with Dave Cobb has been an amazing experience,” said Zayn in a statement. “The way he’s elevated the music is second to none, and he has done an incredible job helping me create this record. I hope we can take listeners on some whimsical, magical journey, and that they enjoy listening to it as much as I enjoyed making it.”

You can listen to “What I Am” above.

Room Under The Stairs is out 5/17 via Mercury Records. Find more information here.