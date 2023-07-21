A new era of Zayn is upon us. Two years after his third album, Nobody Is Listening and with a freshly signed deal with Mercury Records, Zayn is back with his new single, “Love Like This.”

On his new song, produced and written by Jon Bellion and songwriting collective The Monsters & Strangerz, Zayn and his special love are going through a rough patch. But regardless, his heart still beats only for her.

“I just wanna take your time / and everything is on the line / but I would rather be dead / If it’s gonna mean a life that’s lived without you, baby / I guess that’s love like this,” he sings on the song’s chorus.

Earlier this month, Zayn made an appearance on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast, which marked his first interview in six years. Though he’s maintained a steady flow of music, Zayn admitted he felt it was necessary to take a break from the spotlight in order to home in on who he is as an artist.

“You don’t want to be sat there saying the same sh*t on repeat,” Zayn said. “I mean, day in and day out, I think this should be a good, healthy break in-between — and that was my approach to it. ”

You can see the video for “Love Like This” above.