DJ and producer Zedd has teamed up with the R&B singer Kehlani to collaborate on a new single. After teasing a snippet of the collaboration on social media last Friday, the duo has officially released the full track, “Good Thing.”

Zedd and Kehlani crafted an empowering track. Over Zedd’s percussive production, Kehlani croons of enjoying the pleasures life without needing another. “I’m good by myself, don’t need no one else / Don’t tell me that you got a good thing for me, ‘cause I already got a good thing,” she sings.

In a statement, Kehlani said the song goes back to her roots as a songwriter. “This record is special because I’ve always admired Zedd for his ability to breathe life into his art in such a fun way,” said Kehlani, “It’s a meaningful record but still extremely fun, and very, very me. Recording this was one of the most fun studio sessions I’ve had in a long time.”

Zedd said the song is a melting of genres. “It’s been a while since I was this excited about a song. To me, “Good Thing” brings all of my musical influences together. It has elements of pop, jazz, electronic and even soul,” he said. “It feels like a journey of all the genres of music I’ve made and enjoyed throughout my life.”

“Good Thing” is out everywhere via Interscope. Listen to the full track above.