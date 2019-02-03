AJ Styles Disputes Report He Signed New WWE Contract

WWE

Speculation is running wild among wrestling fans, brother, about where various wrestlers will decide to work in the near future. On the North American scene, Ring of Honor lost and then gained a fair amount of talent in early 2019, All Elite Wrestling continues to acquire both new and established wrestling stars, and WWE recently lost Dean Ambrose and Hideo Itami. The WWE developments led to widespread debate over which performers might be the next out of the door and reports that the company was trying to lock down superstars with soon-to-expire contracts.

This morning, it seemed like one of those speculated-about superstars who will won’t be going anywhere soon, according to Wrestling News World, would be a phenomenal one – no, wait, the Phenomenal One, AJ Styles. The former WWE Champion reportedly signed a new WWE contract which “will keep Styles with the company for the foreseeable future.” It looked like fans hoping for another AJ Styles vs. Christopher Daniels bout or a first-time Styles vs. Kenny Omega showdown were out of luck.