Batista Reportedly Still In Talks For WrestleMania Match, But Also Has An Elite Offer

Ever since wrestler-turned-actor Batista returned to WWE for an Evolution reunion at Smackdown 1000, his in-ring return to the wrestling world has seemed inevitable. Why have that tense standoff with Triple H it’s not going to pay off with some entertaining violence?

Last month, it was reported that Batista was in talks to perform at WrestleMania 35. Today, Pro Wrestling Sheet reported that although that’s still the case, Batista also has an offer from another company – All Elite Wrestling. Their sources state the Batista is “listening to what both companies have to offer.”

