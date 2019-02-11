Batista Reportedly Still In Talks For WrestleMania Match, But Also Has An Elite Offer

Ever since wrestler-turned-actor Batista returned to WWE for an Evolution reunion at Smackdown 1000, his in-ring return to the wrestling world has seemed inevitable. Why have that tense standoff with Triple H it’s not going to pay off with some entertaining violence?
Last month, it was reported that Batista was in talks to perform at WrestleMania 35. Today, Pro Wrestling Sheet reported that although that’s still the case, Batista also has an offer from another company – All Elite Wrestling. Their sources state the Batista is “listening to what both companies have to offer.”
AEW would be doing a favor to WWE if they actually courted and signed Orton, Lesnar, Batista, etc. If that’s going to open up spots for guys in NXT to move up and force the WWE to use them, by all means, give them all the money in the world.
Damn, with AEW leverage Batista might actually be able to demand a win vs. HHH.
Heh, I say crazy things sometimes.
Sounds like more Meltzer bullshit. I’m sure AEW says they made an offer, and I’m sure Dave Bautista doesn’t give a damn about some start up Indy fed.
Well hhh did a standoff woth the rock too and they even said that they will see each other at mania and then we never heard from it again, so I wouldn’t be suprised if batista is not even mentioned come mania