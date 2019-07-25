WWE had its second-quarter earnings conference call today and on it, Vince McMahon addressed All Elite Wrestling, the new major player in the American wrestling scene that will have a TV show airing on TNT this October. He also addressed the reports that WWE is working to appeal to younger viewers with edgier programming and compared what they’ll be doing to what we’ve already seen from the company that he, along with the likes of Booker T and Stephanie McMahon, has now acknowledged as “competition.”