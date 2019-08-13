At last, the question has been answered. Sasha Banks has returned to WWE on the Monday Night Raw after SummerSlam. This was her first WWE appearance since WrestleMania 35, where she and Bayley dropped the Women’s Tag Team Titles to the IIconics, and Sasha reportedly tried to quit the company on the spot. Instead, she was given time off to think things over, and spent a lot of time posting vague hints on social media about what choices she might make. Just this weekend, Becky Lynch called her out, in what seemed at the time like it could have been a hint at a storyline to come, but it was hard to be confident in that.
Sasha Banks Finally Made A Shocking Return To WWE On Raw
Elle Collins 08.12.19 42 mins ago
Around The Web
Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Derrick Rossignol 08.12.19 12 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Zac Gelfand 08.06.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
Chloe Gilke 08.06.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Derrick Rossignol 08.05.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Zac Gelfand 07.30.19 2 weeks ago