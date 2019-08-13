Sasha Banks Finally Made A Shocking Return To WWE On Raw

08.12.19 42 mins ago

At last, the question has been answered. Sasha Banks has returned to WWE on the Monday Night Raw after SummerSlam. This was her first WWE appearance since WrestleMania 35, where she and Bayley dropped the Women’s Tag Team Titles to the IIconics, and Sasha reportedly tried to quit the company on the spot. Instead, she was given time off to think things over, and spent a lot of time posting vague hints on social media about what choices she might make. Just this weekend, Becky Lynch called her out, in what seemed at the time like it could have been a hint at a storyline to come, but it was hard to be confident in that.

