Seth Rollins Joined An Exclusive Club Thanks To His SummerSlam Victory

USA Network

Seth Rollins has had a great overall WWE career so far, despite going up and down the card a few times and losing some momentum to a seven-month absence after a knee injury in late 2015. Having regained the Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam — along with him getting reunited with the Shield on Raw — Seth’s career seems to be in a really great place right now.

What you may not know, however, is that the Intercontinental win on Sunday added Seth to a very elite group of WWE SuperStars, as Sportskeeda pointed out today. Seth now holds the IC Belt for the second time. He’s also held the Tag Team Championships three times (with Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose, and Jason Jordan). Finally, he’s won the WWE Championship twice, although he only had it for a few minutes on his second win before Dean Ambrose cashed in his Money in the Bank Contract (which ironically was the gimmick that allowed Seth to win it the first time).

This makes Rollins the seventh superstar in WWE history to have held the WWE Championship, the Intercontinental Championship, and the Tag Team Championship two or more times. That probably sounds a little random, but wait until you hear the other six guys who’ve done it: Rollins shares this unique distinction with Triple H, The Rock, Bret Hart, Edge, Steve Austin, and Shawn Michaels. That’s four Hall of Famers, one of the biggest movie stars in the world, and the guy who’s risen to become a top executive of WWE.

This is a club so exclusive that neither Roman Reigns nor Daniel Bryan qualifies (they’d each need to win the Tag Titles and the IC Title again), nor does John Cena (he’s never held the Intercontinental Championship). I like to imagine that after his victory, Triple H took Seth to a secret room where all the Triple-Double Champions™ get to hang out and smoke cigars, like the Five-Timers Club at Saturday Night Live.