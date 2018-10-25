WWE Announces That Crown Jewel Will Go On As Planned In Saudi Arabia

Despite protests calling for the event to be paused or canceled, WWE announced via their quarterly report for Q3 that WWE Crown Jewel will happen as planned on November 2, 2018, at King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Comparing itself to other companies, WWE says it plans to, “uphold its contractual obligations to the General Sports Authority” with the event, which could’ve cost them a lot of money if it’d been canceled. Here’s the full blurb, from the report:

