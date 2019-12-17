WWE Has Reportedly Redesigned The U.S. Championship

In recent years, we’ve seen a slew of new championships debut in WWE. In 2019 alone, we’ve gotten the Women’s Tag Team Championships , currently held by the Kabuki Warriors, and the 24/7 Championship , currently held by R-Truth. WWE hasn’t stopped there, though, as multiple titles have received facelifts in recent months, including Bray Wyatt’s Fiend-exclusive Universal Championship and Shinsuke Nakamura’s Intercontinental Championship . According to well-known title maker/historian Dan Beltzer, there’s about to be one more redesign before the new year: the U.S. championship.

New U.S. belt was delivered…. No idea what it looks like. — Dan Beltzer (@BeltFanDan) December 16, 2019

Current U.S. champion Rey Mysterio is neck-deep in multiple feuds for his belt, ranging from Seth Rollins to Andrade to Humberto Carillo. Seeing as how WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is nowhere to be found, Monday Night Raw’s top championship is currently Mysterio’s U.S. title, so a redesign makes sense, given the belt has looked largely the same since its 2003 introduction. Plus, it’s one more thing people can drop hundreds of dollars on in WWE Shop, right? If there’s one thing we all need, it’s more stuff.

There is no official word from WWE on when the new belt might be debuted. However, if you would like to see if it happens on next week’s Raw, well, we have spoilers right here for you. Click with caution!