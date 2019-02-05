The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 2/4/19: Cleared And Present Danger

WWE Raw

Previously on the Best and Worst of Raw: Dean Ambrose and Nia Jax started a feud somehow, Seth Rollins got six F-5s from Brock Lesnar, and Becky Lynch Trollfaced while Ronda Rousey pretended to be a Dragonball villain.

And now, here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for February 4, 2019.