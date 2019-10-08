Previously on the Best and Worst of Raw: WWE started a third cuckold angle for Raw, because the first two weren’t enough. Also, Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair were here to promote Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, and Brock Lesnar showed up to throw Rey Mysterio and Dominick Guerrero at the ground until they died.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for October 7, 2019.