With the COVID-19 pandemic threatening professional wrestling around the world and the fate of WrestleMania 36 hinging on a meeting between Tampa officials on Thursday afternoon, WWE has announced the first major alteration of their weekly business.

Per a report from PWInsider reportedly confirmed with multiple sources, WWE is canceling Friday night’s edition of Smackdown on Fox in Detroit, MI, and will instead move both Friday Night Smackdown and 205 Live to Orlando’s WWE Performance Center. WWE ran this week’s episode of NXT live from the PC due to Full Sail University being booked, but in the interest of clarification these sources note that it was specifically, “due to the current coronavirus outbreak.” An official announcement from WWE regarding the move is expected to be forthcoming.