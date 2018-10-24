The Best And Worst Of WWE Smackdown Live 10/23/18: In The Mood For Lobe

Pro Wrestling Editor
10.24.18 6 Comments

WWE Smackdown Live

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live: We experienced Smackdown 1000, an enjoyable Comic-Con special event featuring an Evolution reunion panel, an appearance from Rey Mysterio, and presumably a bunch of comic books in the middle of the arena nobody looks at.

Remember that With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter. BUY THE SHIRT.

One more thing: Hit those share buttons! Spread the word about the column on Facebook, Twitter and whatever else you use. Be sure to leave us a comment in our comment section below as well. I know we always ask this, and that this part is copy and pasted in every week, but we appreciate it every week.

Here’s this week’s Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live’s 1001st episode for October 23, 2018.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Best And Worst
TAGSBest and WorstBEST AND WORST OF SMACKDOWNBEST AND WORST OF SMACKDOWN LIVEWWE SMACKDOWNwwe smackdown live

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.23.18 1 day ago
All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.22.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.22.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Greta Van Fleet, Khalid, And Cloud Nothings

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Greta Van Fleet, Khalid, And Cloud Nothings

10.19.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.16.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.15.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP