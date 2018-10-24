WWE Smackdown Live

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live: We experienced Smackdown 1000, an enjoyable Comic-Con special event featuring an Evolution reunion panel, an appearance from Rey Mysterio, and presumably a bunch of comic books in the middle of the arena nobody looks at.

Here’s this week’s Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live’s 1001st episode for October 23, 2018.