FX renews ‘Justified’ for season 5

FX has renewed “Justified” for a fifth season, to debut in January 2014.
The renewal was announced at FX’s upfront presentations for advertisers this morning in New York.
“It remains one of the most consistently excellent shows on TV,” said FX president John Landgraf.
“Justified” remains one of FX’s most successful series, but the network has always taken its time with announcing renewals, particularly for older shows where the contracts become more complicated with each passing year. There was never a doubt “Justified” would be back; it was just a question of when the announcement would be.
The fourth season finale airs this Tuesday night at 10.
also it looks like FXX is definitely happening. Look at what The League posted on Facebook: “Turns out when you push the limits of basic cable far enough, they pick you up for 2 SEASONS IN A ROW and let you launch a new channel. That’s right people, Seasons 5 AND 6 are a go. On FXX. Now that’s a reason to Shiva Blast.”
I’m sure it will all change anyway.
FXX might take over Fox Soccer’s channel number, but it would likely be moved to a completely different “package” or grouping for whichever cable subscriber you have.
Pretty sure it’s going to be a long while before all that gets sorted out.
Can’t wait. I hate when Justified ends and I know it’ll be a whole year before more. Such a terrific show. Really stands out amongst the non-pay channels.
Yea, it really stands out. I always considered Breaking Bad and Justified to be the best of basic cable. With Breaking Bad ending this summer, Justified will stand alone. Excellent news about the renewal.
I am so glad Justified will be back next season. But if they kill off Winona in the season finale next week and Raylan becomes *that* guy (tragic male whose family was murdered), I will be disappointed beyond words.
We’ve come to expect so much more from Justified, so I’m hoping the threat of Winona’s murder is just that: a threat.
Raylan has become a little callous with a continual series of failed relationships both family and personal. It would be great to have a season where we get to see the softer side of this tough – no nonsense federal Marshall as he deals with fatherhood and his job. However if he loses Winona and the baby, I see him becoming one mean SOB so the show could go either way. We are all anxiously waiting.
This is great news! Tim Olyphant is great….
Though this was the weakest season by far, it still eclipses most of what’s on TV. Here’s hoping we’ll never see Ella Mae again.
season 4 has been stronger than season 3. season 3 ended in mess.
Think it’s Ellen May. Good character; ditto Abby Miller.
Season 4 was excellent. Nothing about it was “weak.” Boyd had some brilliant stuff this season (I am the outlaw!).
Now lets hope the good news continues with Sons of Anarchy. My fear is that FX will tire of Anarchy and cancel the show two episodes into season 6 leaving the show with no resolution.
I sincerely hope you’re just joking, because that is one of the silliest things I’ve ever heard. SOA gets huge ratings for FX.