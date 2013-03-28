FX renews ‘Justified’ for season 5

FX has renewed “Justified” for a fifth season, to debut in January 2014.

The renewal was announced at FX’s upfront presentations for advertisers this morning in New York.

“It remains one of the most consistently excellent shows on TV,” said FX president John Landgraf.

“Justified” remains one of FX’s most successful series, but the network has always taken its time with announcing renewals, particularly for older shows where the contracts become more complicated with each passing year. There was never a doubt “Justified” would be back; it was just a question of when the announcement would be.

The fourth season finale airs this Tuesday night at 10.