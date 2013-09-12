Review: Farewell to ‘Burn Notice’

A few years back, “SNL” did a game show parody called “What is ‘Burn Notice’?,” where confused contestants struggle to articulate a single detail about the popular USA drama. It was no “Dylan McDermott or Dermot Mulroney,” but it hit on a key point about pop culture: sometimes, the biggest hits don’t penetrate the national consciousness in the way that smaller ones do. “NCIS” is the most popular show on television, and a very good one, but I hear it discussed (by both TV critics and civilians) far less often than “Homeland” or “Scandal.” And while the fictional “SNL” game show contestants couldn’t identify a single thing about “Burn Notice” (one guessed it was “about a sexy doctor who can start fires with his mind”), I suspect even many people who’ve never watched a second of “Mad Men” could describe a few things about it, even though “Burn Notice” (which airs its series finale tonight at 9) was much more popular throughout its run (and even aired directly opposite “Mad Men” in their first season).
Intentionally or not, the title of that sketch raised a question that actual viewers of “Burn Notice” – and I was happily one of those for most of the run – have had from time to time. We knew what the show was about – Jeffrey Donovan as disgraced ex-spy Michael Westen, trying to get back into the CIA’s good graces and in the meantime using his varied skill set to help people in trouble with the help of ex-girlfriend Fiona (Gabrielle Anwar) and buddy Sam (Bruce Campbell) – but weren’t always clear on what the show actually was.
At times, it was a straightforward private eye show with some espionage trappings. At others, it was a serialized spy show about Michael’s quest to find and punish the people who burned him, occasionally pausing so he could help a small business owner deal with a protection racket. Michael caught all the people who burned him, but then it turned out there were more people who burned him, and even more above them. He went back to work for the CIA for a while, faked his death for a bit, became a fugitive, then went back to work for the CIA again.
In its early days, “Burn Notice” became the prototype for most of the USA shows that followed it: blue skies, attractive stars with great chemistry, drama with plenty of levity – and in the specific case of “Burn Notice,” lots of cool improvised weaponry, like the time Michael melted a car’s engine block with a coffee can full of thermite – and an emphasis on standalone stories with hints (usually at the beginning and end of episodes, and then at the beginning and end of seasons) of a bigger story. If “White Collar,” “Covert Affairs” and other shows that followed weren’t exactly reverse-engineered from “Burn Notice” DNA, it felt awfully close at times.
The show’s creator Matt Nix did a great job of serving multiple agendas and working within the framework USA gave him. In particular, the second season is a minor classic, with all the elements – the Donovan/Anwar/Campbell interplay, the expanded role for Sharon Gless as Michael’s chain-smoking mother Madeline, the bigger arc (involving Tricia Helfer and Michael Shanks as two heavies involved in the conspiracy to burn Michael, and John Mahoney as their boss), individual cases, the banter versus more emotional moments – in perfect harmony.
It was a level of balance the show never quite found again. Sometimes, the spy stuff was more compelling than the cases of the week. At others, the mythology got so convoluted that I’d have been fine with Michael, Fi and Sam (and, later, Coby Bell’s fellow burned spy Jesse) just being freelance do-gooders with no big arcs to worry about. Some of the later villains worked wonderfully (Jere Burns in the very Jere Burns-ian role of a psychological mastermind), others much less so (Ben Shenkman as a talent agent for the spy world). Different fans had their preferences. Some only cared about Michael getting un-burned; others just wanted to watch Donovan speak in a funny accent and blow stuff up. This final season has gone both very dark and very serialized – USA management having clearly relaxed their policies about both of these, for “Burn Notice” and more recent shows like “Suits” – as Michael went undercover for the CIA to take out an elaborate terrorist network. I’ve encountered some fans happy that the show has finally embraced its espionage underpinnings and others who wish Michael would go back to helping the little people and pretending to be Russian.
Personally, I’ve found the material this season(*) a touch on the overwrought side. “Burn Notice” has always had serious moments, but they work best when balanced with lighter moments and simpler stories. When it’s week in and week out of Fi, Sam and Maddie fretting over Michael’s loyalty and which part of his soul is in jeopardy now, it becomes more than these characters and this architecture can comfortably hold.
(*) I should say that I’ve only watched parts of this final season, and only parts of the season before it. USA originally wanted Nix and other producers to do standalone episodes so viewers wouldn’t feel lost and give up if they missed a week or three. But even in its more serialized latter-day incarnation, “Burn Notice” features enough exposition and narrative redundancy that you can still dip in and out with ease.
Tonight’s finale is largely in that vein, with more death, more of the characters fretting over what space Michael’s head is in, and more sacrifice. But there are also several winks to the show’s origins, more improvised tactics, and a comforting sense of what the surviving characters will be up to after we stop getting to watch their adventures. The big emotional moment lands, and the action scenes are cool.
Week to week, and especially season to season, I couldn’t always tell you exactly what “Burn Notice” was or wanted to be. But at its best, what it was was something very simple, but much harder to pull off than it looks:
“Burn Notice was fun.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
I’m still catching up on this show because I’m still really curious to see if Coby Bell was served well by it. But the first season is such a slog, man. This review is great, but gives me some pause about whether to keep trudgin through.
Burn Notice was just an hour of fun every week. They took the Magnum PI formula: Sam was Rick (always had a buddy with intel), FI was TC (instead of a chopper she had weapons), the mom was Higgins and the burn notice was Robin Masters. Replace the sexy scenery of Hawaii with the sexy scenery of Miami and you’ve got a hit detective formula.
The actors were likable and if you didn’t think too hard about the plot and their ability to always get out safely no matter how dangerous it was generally a pretty fun hour of television before going back to the real world.
I have a theory that the real appeal of Burn Notice was that every week you got to see someone complete an impossible to-do list, which if your job is anything like mine is a wonderful fantasy. But then again maybe it was just the weapons, explosions, adventure and eye-candy extras.
Fun indeed–which has been what this final season is sorely lacking. Not a smile, not a quip, not even yoghurt…it’s just been dark, darker, darkest, with little sense that any of the principals will ever want to be with Michael again. It’s been depressing.
But I’ve still watched it. I just want to see where it ends.
I have not enjoyed the descent into unrelenting darkness at all. The layers of people above Pasdar are far too reminiscent of the never-ending layers of management, with the addition that this network is a laughably humongeous collection of trigger-happy morons who never met a problem they couldn’t resolve with a nice discrete airstrike–and supposedly until Mike no one noticed them?
I have wanted someone just to shoot Michael for a few episodes now: he drags the others in to risk their lives over and over for his latest bout of hubris, and they would be much safer neutralizing him and running.
Agreed, it’s been a slog. No humor at all. We were catching up on episodes last night and were discussing how much fun this show used to be, and how much fun it isn’t much now.
Great review, Alan. I don’t think I could have articulated my own feelings about the show better, particularly concerning the magic of season two and how it never quite caught up. I ended up skipping most of years 5 and 6 but came back for the final season. The show meant a lot to me back in its early days, partly because like you said, it was really fun, even when it was a little eye rolling and partly for more personal reasons about who I was watching it with back then. I’m excited to see how it ends.
I liked the show for most of its run (didn’t watch the last season), but after the second season, they never really got the big storyline right. As the big stories went darker, it reduced the fun part of the show. At some point, they should probably just have gone with the fun and forget about trying to fit in a longer, more serious narrative.
And the voiceover became a real problem when they ran out of technical spy tricks. In the later season, it was a lot of “When you’re a spy, you have to be really aware of your surroundings”.
Ha. Good point. The “spy advice” did become more general. “When you’re a spy, its important to be able to think on your feet.”
Ha! I thought the same thing last week when talking about the underwater fight with Sam. So wait, the Navy Seal wouldn’t be expecting the old “I’m faking being knocked out while in a choke hold” from a spy, that was voiced over as spy craft.
A working Navy Seal, maybe. A pissed-off Sam? I bought it :-)
It had The Chin, how could it not be fun!
I was an avid fan of this show for the first 4 seasons, but then got bored and stopped watching. I got very disappointed with the lazy writing and the same bad guys over and over again. The problem with this show was if you’ve seen one episode, you’ve seen them all. It was fun for awhile and I’m shocked it lasted this long
I am really going to miss this show. I agree with Alan on most points. But the show has always been an enjoyable, pulpy, and just plain fun show with a great cast that it was hard not to like (well, except for maybe Mike’s mom and her moments of “smoking and high pitched stress” and his brother until he finally became a plot point and got killed. My dad and I watched this show from the beginning, and I am sorry he isnt around to see it come to an end. And anything that gave Bruce Campbell work front and center HAD to be a positive…
“Burn Notice is fun” hits the nail on the head, Alan.
But I must protest! How can you do a look back and not mention Tim Matheson? Larry Sizemore was, in my book, the best of the Big Bads (OK, maybe he was a medium bad), with Matheson chewing just the right amount of scenery, and Sizemore’s arc coming to the perfect ending. Personally, I liked him a whole lot better than Jere Burns.
Tim Matheson was terrific. Charming, funny, and psychotic. His death was strangely underplayed – the show was already racing to introduce the next complication.
Loved Matheson. But Larry was never a big bad in the same way that Victor or Anson or some others were. He’d pop up for an episode or two at a time, cause trouble, and leave. I’d have loved an entire season of him being the problem for Michael to solve, but Matheson was busy directing (both this show and others).
Write a commenAfter season 4, it just became “We’ve run out of ideas, so let’s just put in ANOTHER level of bad guys after Mike in the CIA.” At a certain point it became silly, and made zero sense. The writing became lazy and illogical, with the characters doing things that strained reality just to move the plots along. This final season has been the worst, with little humor, over wrought acting and writing, and more of a feeling of “Dear God, just get ON with it” than anything else.
As a child of the 80s, I saw “Burn Notice” as a twisted version of my favorite childhood show, “MacGyver,” and I fell in love with the show after marathoning the first four seasons on Netflix.
After that, though, my affection for the show started to wane. Eventually, the search for who burned Michael got tedious–would it *ever* end–but I kept watching because I enjoyed the chemistry between the group and the stories of them helping needy clients.
I hate how the show’s ending but it was a fun ride while it lasted.
Burn Notice reminded me a lot of Silk Stalkings.
My frustration with Burn Notice can be summed up as follows:
When you’re burned, you’ve got nothing: no cash, no credit, no job history, you’re stuck in whatever city they decide to dump you in. But you do somehow have access to an unlimited supply of explosives, remote detonators, pistols, sniper rifles, carbines, shotguns, GPS trackers, surveillance equipment, listening devices, cars, computers, and document forging equipment. And for someone with no money, you sure do seem to be well-dressed most of the time. Bottom line, as long as you’re burned, you’re not going anywhere. Well, unless for some reason you need to travel to Mexico, Puerto Rico, Panama, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, etc. That’s all totally cool.
And it totally helps when “they” decide to dump you in Miami. I’m waiting for the first of many spinoffs — “Burn Notice: Cheyenne” or “Burn Notice: Traverse City.”
“”NCIS” is the most popular show on television, and a very good one”
That line surprised me. I’m so used to people crapping all over NCIS, because it’s a network show, a procedural or for whatever stupid reason they can come up with, that I had to triple check if I didn’t misread what you were saying.
I agree with Alan on one thing. Season 2 was far and away the best. Looking at Tricia Helfer every week helped with that too. And I loved Management.
I’m going to miss this show. I sure hope someone out there is already planning a character for Bruce Campbell to play. I hate not having him on my TV at least once a week :-)
“JereBurnsian”… good word. I remember him all the way back from “Dear John”! And now that I just went through Justified on Netflix, I know that he wasn’t actually killed in “Burn Notice”, but just sent to Justified through the “Pretty Much Same Character Relocation Program” :D
A Justified-aside… I love when a really bad character is introduced and established, then someone EVEN WORSE is introduced that makes the original bad character seem normal in comparison
As much as I love Jere Burns on Justified (He left town rather than be shot! Never been tried before in the history of Harlan! Gamechanger!) I couldn’t stand Anson. It seemed like if a client was being blackmailed like that they would have resolved it in two episodes at most. And while I understand Larry’s twisted love affair with Michael, Anson could have found Mike-free ways to go about his secret evil plans.
That arc also had Michael refusing to listen to Fiona’s hatred of him doing anything, hurting anyone, to “keep her safe” until she took matters into her own hands and turned herself in. And he literally chained her up rather than let her make that choice. I figured her in jail was enough for him to learn the lesson about how crappy that was… but this final season, where he keeps trying to get everyone killed while treating them like crap, is not good on that front.
I’ve watched Burn Notice from the start but couldn’t tell you the mythology if you paid me. It was always a background show for me…something that was on while I surfed the net or paid my bills. But at the end, I do care about what happens to these characters. Plus I have been a fangirl of Bruce Campbells since his Evil Dead days.
I’ve stayed with it from the beginning, but season 2 was the highlight for me.
I’ve wondered about the voice-over narration. Will the ending show us who Michael has been giving his spy craft tips to? Maybe it’s Michael meets HIMYM, and he’s talking to his grandkids, maybe it’s Michael meets Blue Jasmine, and he’s sitting on a park bench in Miami, talking to the squirrels. Some thoughts [mapeel.blogspot.com]
This was an awesome show. I will miss not having the new episodes come out. I wish you all the best.
My answer to the question “What is Burn Notice?”:
If Miami Vice and MacGyver had an illegitimate love child, that’s Burn Notice.
I sure am gonna miss it.
“Burn Notice was fun.”
Exactly, and they knew when to leave.
Never saw it. I am actually reading this review to try to figure out what it is/was.
I stopped watching this season and have not yet watched the finale. It got a little too heavy, and I could not bear another round of Michael-Fi anguish. I will eventually watch the last ten minutes or so.
Write love the show and cast. followed .the end, watched every episode. The end was great if you wanted to kill series and upset fans. Feel there should be final episode with alternate ending because this one really s—ed. I do not think it did the series or the fans justice unless it was to make fans upset. To easy to kill everyone off at the end of a series to bring out emotion and just leave a few a live to pick up the pieces. Sorry just expected more from the writers and network, the cast has always done their very best sorry to see it end. It could of easily ran a few more seasons. I know it’ would be hard for the cast not to move to other projects but not many people have a hit series as you do. thank you disappointed fana comment…