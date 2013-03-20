Review: ‘The Americans’ – ‘Mutually Assured Destruction’

A review of tonight’s “The Americans” coming up just as soon as my thing is Ecclesiastical…
“If you start to think of your marriage as real, it doesn’t work.” -Granny
“Mutually Assured Destruction” is far from a bad episode of “The Americans,” but it feels like one that will be better appreciated as part of the whole season rather than as a standalone hour airing in the week between “Duty and Honor” and whatever’s coming next week.
Part of that is because Phillip and Elizabeth’s assignment of the week was one of their less interesting ones so far. The amount of confusion back in the mother country that necessitated the assignment is an important part of the larger picture, but their specific pursuit of the assassin felt a bit by-the-numbers.(*)
(*) Also, I’m curious how many other people initially mistook the prostitute at the hotel bar for Elizabeth in one of her wigs. She’s not a dead ringer for Keri Russell, but there’s a superficial physical resemblance, and a greater vocal one, such that I started to get confused in later scenes why Elizabeth was acting like she hadn’t met their target yet. Once the hooker reappeared, it became clearer what was going on (and I then rewound to check the earlier scene again, where it was clear this was a different character), but I spent a couple of scenes being puzzled. Was I alone in this?
But the other part is that the ups and downs of the fake Jennings marriage are starting to blur together a bit. I believe that a relationship this artificial and fraught would get very complicated, and would have the partners waxing and waning in how they felt about it. But I think I would prefer there to be some level of equilibrium for a few episodes at a time, even if things abruptly change after that. I feel like I’m going to be exhausted on the state of the couple by the time we hit the end of this season, let alone if the show runs for years to come.
The Stan/Nina arc has been a more linear progression, and was the most satisfying part of “Mutually Assured Destruction.” Their first encounter at the safe house was a pretty brutal guilt trip on Stan, who likes to think of himself as the good guy, yet has Nina telling him to think of how he’ll feel looking at her dead one day, and later insisting, “I do everything for you; I’m trying my best.” Noah Emmerich’s reaction to the latter line, and the realization of just how fake and twisted this relationship is – as false in its own way as what the couple who live across the street from Stan has – was perfect. We’re apparently meant to take Nina at face value – as an operative in over her head and trying her best not to drown – but it’s hard to imagine John-Boy giving the order to exfiltrate her anytime soon.
Nina’s stuck with Stan, but are Elizabeth and Phillip stuck together? Phillip raises an interesting point at the episode’s end about the changing social mores of 1981 versus when they first arrived in America. If anything, the two of them separating would only strengthen their cover in that environment, assuming neither of them tried to start up a relationship with a civilian.
Would the series go to that well this early in the run? If so, I hope it’s something that takes for a while.
Some other thoughts:
* The episode’s pre-credits scenes had a much lighter tone than anything the show has done previously, almost like it was the USA (the cable channel, not the country) version of the concept. It was there to set up the tension later in the episode by showing us just what Phillip and Elizabeth had to lose now that they seemed happy and it was quite a change from how they usually operate. (A friend asked me last week whether we’d ever seen Elizabeth smile when she wasn’t wearing a wig.)
* As William Safire noted back in 2006, “It is what it is” is a phrase that dates back at least to 1949, and probably quite a bit further. Still, it feels contemporary enough that it was a bit jarring to hear Elizabeth use it to discuss the state of their marriage.
* Chris finally gets more to do, as we find out that he’s the lousy ex-boyfriend Martha had been telling “Clark” about earlier. Whether he’s following her now out of romantic concerns or professional ones, seems like it’ll only be a matter of time before he gets a good look at Phillip-as-Clark, which will end well for no one.
* As the headline alludes to, the song Martha plays for Clark to put them in the mood is Pablo Cruise’s “Love Will Find a Way.” Meanwhile, the episode closes with The Cure’s “Siamese Twins,” which was on an album (“Pornography”) that didn’t come out until 1982. Given that it’s not played as source music that a character is listening to, I’ll allow it. (Like how “Mad Men” played a yet-to-be-released Dylan song at the end of season 1.)
What did everybody else think?
Mad Men also once played a Decemberists song if I recollect. Now that’s a time trip.
But “The Infanta” was mood music for the Mad Men audience, not something any character on the show was actually listening to.
At first glance the hooker looked like Elizabeth in disguise but her nose was different, so the initial flash of resemblance was fleeting and didn’t take me out of the moment.
I agree that the Jennings’ roller-coaster marriage might be getting overdone. Last week Elizabeth was all contrite and wanted to make it work; while recognizing that she feels betrayed because she told Phillip not to lie to her and he did, her complete and adament about face strikes me as a little extreme. (My evil thought, when Claudia was telling E. about Phillip’s lie, was that now it’s Phillip’s turn to beat up Granny.)
Keri Russel is a very pretty woman. But that prostitute had a body that would make Sofia Verragara blush.
Exactly what I thought, Vonstrand. I had no problem discerning that she wasn’t played by Keri Russell.
I was so confused about the women in the hotel, I thought it was Stan’s wife. Looked up this recap years later to clear up the confusion.
I do like this show, but the think that distracts me is about the concept is they have been together awhile, ts not a new relationship. They have kids together. I think it is rather unrealistic that the Soviets and the main characters themselves expect a clinical, unemotional relationship. Even if they wouldn’t want Phillip and Elizabeth to be “in love”, I would still think some affection would be natural after fifteen years. After all, Elizabeth with the handler could have denied a romantic motivation for her distrust or taking Phillips side, he is the father of her children and she has lived with him forever. After all those years, she never considered until now her feeling for the man she lived with and whether the possibility existed they could be happy? It is a bit of a stretch.
On the American side, Stan’s boss totally knew where Stan’s concern came from. The boss is fine with Stan sleeping with his double agent as it is probably expected, and even Nina seemed to act like the only surprise was his hesitance. They have her cold and could report her to the Soviets at any time. She probably thought that was the least she would do.
Sorry about the typos, my keyboard sticks. The complete lack of bringing up the kids so far is either a lack of writing or there will be a big reveal about them in the future (maybe we are wrong and they are not the biological parents?) It would explain some things…
Their two children may be minor characters, but their mere presence could prove to be a major force. Everything Phillip and Elizabeth do as spies, including interaction with the neighbors and screwing others, is cold and calculating. But they do love their children, even if they are borderline neglectful parents. And because they do love them, I can see the kids being used as pawns to coerce P & E into doing what they normally would not. It’s one thing for P or E to sacrifice the other for “the cause.” But I don’t see either of them, not even Elizabeth, sacrificing their children for anything.
I can see your point, however for me it was just a job particularly for Elizabeth. I think what changed that, even after having kids, was seeing Phil stand up for her and take out the man who raped her. I have seen a lot of loveless marriages even after decades of marriage and having kids together, so maybe for me it seems like not such a huge stretch.
At this point, I see them both having resolved to live a life with the marriage as a cover. Until… I think Philip has gone done pretty much the path you described. He fell in love with Elizabeth over time, however that door was never open so he had his lover(s) on the side and she had Gregory. Once Philip killed the turncoat in the pilot her feelings were changed and things got complicated likely for the first real time in their relationship. At this point they are feeling out the situation. For me it all makes pretty perfect sense. It is hectic, sure, yet would it not be if your twenty-years (give or take) together as a cover story were complicated by some catalyst that made you feel something more? They already have a LOT of history together, as a fake couple or otherwise, so know each other very sell. It would almost invariably be a messy and confusing time for both of them. In this episode, she thought her and Philip had turned a corner only to find out, after she laid her feelings on the table and told Philip not to lie to her, that she had been lied to and he had betrayed her with the woman who had been his lover before he entered into this job.
As for the kids, I think they are the biological kids. If not, that would seem a bit contrived. Not that it could not work, just in this case I think a simpler story is the most likely/plausible explanation. And the kids are still a big part of the story. They are part of the reason I think Elizabeth & Phil will likely stay together and add conflict for both of them in how they see Americans (since their beloved kids were born here and identify themselves with America). I would also think if the actors prove good actors (which so far they seem to be doing just fine) and the main plotlines are more firmly established we might see more from them. Hopefully not overwhelmingly so (the kids are not as important or interesting as the longstanding KGB spies just by sheer logistics), yet they can play an interesting role. I just want the story to breathe & grow organically and come what may.
But that is just me.
-Cheers
Re your first paragraph, that’s exactly my problem with the show. The “drama” in the relationship is sooo manufactured. Two kids, fifteen years, and NOW Elizabeth thinks she might have feelings.
Also, I must have missed something. Grannie (?) tells Elizabeth that it’s Phillip she’s worried about. Elizabeth blew the comment off, but wasn’t this distrust what made her almost kill Grannie a few episodes back? Hasn’t this been addressed in a big way? I must be missing something obvious.
I don’t think the Soviets need to be expecting a clinical relationship. They know spy partners, especially married ones, are going to have a deep relationship. Likewise, I don’t think it’s that Elizabeth has never considered the possibility of being happy with Phillip. Her feelings for Phillip have dramatically changed recently and that upset the earlier status quo where she could be married but still put the KGB first.
The Soviets don’t trust Philip. Elizabeth has given them reason not to trust him. That’s why Granny says these things to Elizabeth- to keep her on her toes with Philip in case he decided to defect.
I thought it was a great episode, but mainly for the Phillip / Elizabeth interplay. That was gut wrenching at times. I can forgive the rapid up and downs of the relationship at the moment as it seems things have escalated for them in a short period of time.
I was confused about the prostitute for a little while, but knew it wasn’t Elizabeth by the time the scene ended. I thought that part was a little confusing as the hitman said he was into some kinky stuff and then the FBI agent came out of nowhere. I thought maybe it was going to be that he liked to watch, but then it just went into him breaking into the room.
The music at the end was a little jarring to me. I’ve been excited to hear some good period music after Tusk and I thought The Cure was an odd choice. I wasn’t that familiar with the song, but knew it was The Cure and I just think of them as more mid to late 80s despite them being around earlier.
Mostly it was just ugly and jarring. Doesn’t matter when it comes from.
The Hitman working for the KGB sent the prostitute to the FBI Agent so he could do what he did, plant a bomb in his walkie talkie so he and the target scientist would go boom.
The Kinky thing is probably-and I am guessing here-that he lead the hooker to believe he wanted a three way with him and FBI agent and her. Is that kinkier than “ecclesiastical”? I guess that means the John Hitman dresses up as a priest and/or the hooker is a nun. Or did she mean just “missionary” position? :-)
And yes I thought for a few moments that the Hooker was Elizabeth but then I looked closer and saw it wasn’t. When the scene shifted to Stan’s house where the Jennings and Beemens were having cheesy potatoes it confirmed it wasn’t Elizabeth as the hooker, although there was a big time jump in which Stan was having sex in the safehouse with Nina and then the scene after the hooker scene was the Norman Rockwell scene with his wife, children and friends LOL!
Nina is right. Stan is thinking like a cop who primary mission is to protect people, even criminals from being harmed, definitely murdered. Agent Gadd is thinking like an intelligence officer despite him being FBI and will leave Nina twisting in the wind when she is no longer useful. Stan will risk his career, his marriage and perhaps his life to save her.
And yes “The Cure” piece “Siamese Twins” was moved up in time just like Reagan’s Solidarity December 23, 1981 speech in the previous episode. I still think it is early to mid April 1981 and again April snow fall is not unheard of.
Ugly and jarring? As a big fan of early Cure I must disagree!
Anyone else think John-Boy set up the apartment so that he could get proof that his agent is having an affair with his source?
And if that is the case, how did Stan fall for it so easily? Isn’t he supposed to be counterintelligence?
I don’t think Agent Gadd would do that to Stan and I don’t thik Stan would be looking for his boss to screw him like that, no pun intended.
Still it is true that it could be used as black mail material against stan if he does make a fuss about leaving Nina high and dry.
I was actually thinking the same thing, how could Stan not even consider the possibility that the studio was bugged?
He’s a clever agent who is important to the operation but that was just sloppy on his part
I think Stan’s relative lack of experience in espionage has become a big part of the story. A couple of episodes back, someone (Chris, I think) mentioned to Stan that he was moving up in the unit pretty fast considering he had little background in their sort of work. At the time, it sounded like sour grapes from a disgruntled co-worker who had put in a lot more time on these issues than Stan had. But maybe that was a signal that Stan is, in many ways, naive when it comes to spycraft and the people who practice it (including sources like Nina). Stan may be being played by both Nina and his boss.
John Boy doesn’t seem like the type of guy who would really care if Stan is sleeping with his source. I think that his mindset is, as long as she’s being useful, Stan can do whatever he wants with her.
You were definitely not the only one confused, Mr. Sepinwall. I was thinking that Elizabeth was actually going to aid the German at completing his assignment, so the fact that she and the Prostitute were different characters came off as a genuine surprise. I was also surprised by the amount of nudity the episode was able to show with the prostitute in her scene with the FBI Agent.
A lot of people don’t know this and I hope I am getting it right, but the Networks, both broadcast and basic cable can show full frontal nudity 10pm and after till the wee hours of the morning. It is that the Networks worry about the reaction of advertisers who are in turn worried about the reaction of their customers that nudity like that shown on Premium Cable who aren’t as dependent on advertizing revenue like HBO and Starz is not shown on say CBS or NBC or AMC or FX.
Can Mr. Sepinwall confirm or deny?
I believe it may also have something to do with certain local affiliates refusing to show nudity as well. I could be wrong though.
Definitely also thought it was Keri Russell at the bar and someone different in the agent’s hotel room. Also agree that it was a “just fine” episode of the show…part of a progression, doesn’t really move the needle, but still worth watching given the high standard it’s being compared too.
I thought it was pretty obvious last week that Chris, or “bald partner,” as I call him, was the secretary’s ex.
I’m fairly sure we already knew from one of the season’s earlier episodes that they were dating.
Yes, I agree. He made some comment in a previous episode about her not wearing “shoes like that” when they were together.
I’m also disappointed the explosive guy’s daughter didn’t amount to something more in relation to the Jennings.
She clearly knows what her father does and the fact that she could point a Shotgun at Elizabeth suggests an inversion of the family dynamic the Jennings have with their kids. So, why not have Elizabeth and Phillip consider telling their kids the truth after seeing what the daughter did? Missed opportunity, methinks.
The guy whose daughter pointed a shotgun at Elizabeth probably been raising her with the truth from the time she was born. On the other hand Paige and Henry are completely in th3e dark. It would be a complete and utter shock to them; emotionally damaging I would think to tell these AMERICAN kids that their parents are spies for the Russians. It would just be too much of a disruption, too much of a risk.
Sometimes American CIA agents don’t tell their families that they work for the CIA for fear that they would blab to the wrong person or put themselves in danger.
I think that would be many times riskier when your parents are, from the kid’s POV, traitors to this country (I don’t think they would appreciate the nuances that they have always been Soviet KGB officers and so never were traitors to the US).
No it would be far too dangerous.
Yeah, it would be way way way too risky and the KGB would not allow it. I don’t think it would have been realistic for Phillip and/or Elizabeth to have considered it, even for a second. Remember that these people aren’t even allowed to speak to each other about their lives before this assignment, or to speak a word of Russian, for fear of showing cracks in their cover. How much more insanely dangerous would it be to reveal their true nature to their unsuspecting civilian children, who have grown up as Americans.
Not to mention the fact that it would not help them in any way and would, as hunter said, emotionally damage their children.
How did Granny know that Phillip slept with his old girlfriend? I think that knowledge shows the girlfriend/son angle was a test of Phillip’s loyalty.
Probably from Irina herself.
I think the KGB would know everything about their potential recruits, but it is possible that Irina did tell Granny-or that “Misha” was under surveillance and the KGB saw them together. Granny did say that she didn’t question Elizabeth’s loyalty; on the other hand Philip’s…
Maybe it was a test.
Or the KGB could have bugged his hotel room. It’s still not certain whether Irina was sincere or a test of his loyalty. I hope we find out this season.
Didn’t she say she told her?
If the KGB knew about Phillip’s and Irina’s tryst from a bug that means they knew she was planning to run as well. If that’s the case Irina is dead or in prison.
I thought the same and expected Phillip would use KGB test angle to explaining sleeping with herreason he lied about it. Elizabeth not asking about lied right away ven Phillip to be reative. Stating further that the KGB prefers a non-loving “Arrangement” and that was also part of the KGB plot in Phillip meet up with his ex.
Iuball, could you please respond again in clear English? None of what you wrote makes any sense. The syntax is so askew that it is completely unintelligible. If your first language is not English, I apologize and appreciate you may be doing your best, but please try again and check for missing words and parts of words.
The room was bugged.
Do you think Phillip and Elizabeth’s house is bugged? I keep wondering why the Soviets wouldn’t do that.
My favorite scene was between Nina and Stan when she says he’s ultimately a cop at heart who wants to put the bad guys in jail , so he doesn’t understand spies or the spy game at all. The idea that Stan is not really equipped for fighting in the “secret war” is really interesting to me. In time, he’ll learn I’d guess, and become a real adversary. But for now, he’s too naive. Are Stan and Nina stealing the show from the Jennings?
I did not think the hooker was Elizabeth.
Margo Martindale needs more to do on the show. I wish they’d do more with her character.
I liked that scene too but what I find disappointing is that Stan doesnt seem to see that Nina is playing him. He seems to have genuine feelings for her but I think to her, sleeping with him is just a means to an end. One thing that kind of bugs me about this show are the subtitles, a lot if the time what is written is different than what the actors are actually saying. I know its dumb because most people watching don’t speak Russian but its annoying. Also hearing Phillip speak Russian last week was like nails on a chalkboard, i was dreading the moment when he or Keri would attempt to speak it and it was as bad as I thought it would be.
Svetlana, I agree about the subtitles. I was telling my American husband the same thing last night and explaining how what the actors were saying was actually much more eloquent and thoughtful than what the subtitles were communicating.
Totally with you on the subtitles thing. I mean, I’m super happy that the show has people who can actually speak Russian. Most “Russians” in a US thriller speak some sort of incomprehensible gibberish or fall into the ‘strong, but silent’ stereotype. Here, though, when the Rezidentura characters speak, it is the genuine article, with proper word usage and pronunciation. So, it bothers me that the subtitles are pretty damn abusive.
“Wait, lie with me.” == “Do you have to go?”
There’s a good chance that they rewrote the dialogue after shooting the scenes in Russian and just changed the subtitles to save money rather than reshoot the scenes.
Speaking of Russian, I, like Alan, noticed the “it is what it is” line, but I thought it came across as Elizabeth trying to express “nichevo” in English, according to the discipline of their craft (whereby IDK if we have ever even heard her birth name), which is an expression I understand does not exactly translate directly.
Doug..nichevo means “nothing”.
It was, oddly enough, my notice that the hooker’s boobs were much bigger than Keri Russell’s that I realized that Elizabeth wasn’t the hooker.
The house explosion was apparently caused by whatever device the German placed in Billings’ walkie talkie (or car phone?), but how did it go off? Hard to believe that he never would have used it prior to then. Or was it the FBI agent at the car who set it off? I already deleted it, otherwise I’d go back and check.
The bomb used a timing device, consisting of a circuit board connected to the innards of a digital watch. When the watch alarm went off, it triggered the bomb. The assassin recorded all the comings and goings of the FBI teams in his notebook so that he knew what time to set the bomb for.
Ah, thanks. I did see him recording the times, but I didn’t realize that what he stuck in with the explosive was from a digital watch. I did see him click something but apparently I wasn’t paying close enough attention.
Yes…thanks for clearing that up. I had forgotten the scene where the assassin wrote in his notebook.
One funny thing for those of us using Closed Captioning. We knew the assassin was from Germany and saw him writing German in his note book, but when he introduces himself to the hooker, the CC notates: [Russian Accent] when he actually uses a German accent. Guess the CC transcriber wasn’t paying a whole lot of attention to the script and just assumed he would be Russian.
Good pick up Dave – kudos to the writers for their thoroughness and you for your powers of observation!
I’d probably have to watch it again to be sure, but I first thought the prostitute was Keri Russell because she even seemed to have that funny little mole just above/on her lip. By the end of the scene I was pretty sure it wasn’t, but not positive even then.
I saw a camera man. In the scene where the explosives salesman asks, “Do you want to see a picture?” He goes partway up the stairs to retrieve the box where the images are stored. Behind him, further up on the stairs, there’s definitely somebody standing there. It’s surprisingly obvious.
Great catch! Kudos for the director shooting both parts of the scene simultaneously, but whoops!
I sort of agree with you on the on/off relationship Alan but to be fair, it was only last week that they agreed to really start a ‘real’ relationship and it started out with a lie, so it was only going to get worse. I’d expect it to get worse before it gets better from now until the end of the season but who knows.
Am I the only one not feeling the 80’s with this show? Where is the big hair? The bright colors? The mustaches? Granted they were on the way out but not in 1981. With the exception of a few tech gadgets and Ronald Reagan pics on the wall there is no hint of the 80’s. Even the computers in the FBI office look like PC’s from 1993 and above, not 1981. And last week the one FBI agent said to the other, “I’m just trying to do a solid for a co-worker.” Because we used that phrase all the time in 1981. I graduated in 1980 and was really looking forward to a show set in my decade but the only other thing telling me what year it is, is the talk of the cold war. Not enough and very jarring for a child of the 80’s.
I am about the same age you are. I was 17 years old about to turn 18 in about a month to two weeks in late March to early April 1981 where this episode takes place and I tell you the producers got it dead right with the look and feel of early 1981. The suites and other clothing items are right to me as do the hair styles.
In last week’s episode I happened to notice in a hotel room scene with Irina Philip’s sneakers (where he partially kneels on the bed). I owned a similar pair of sneakers at the time LOL! The Classic Converse and Keds that were so cool in the mid 1970s were “skippies” by then and what would become the precursor of the modern high tech running and basketball shoes like Nikes (some with a big “N” on the side instead of the classic “swoosh” although some had those I think) and Addiases were starting to make a name for themselves and were he cool sneakers.
I think the 1980-1983 were the transition years. Bell bottoms were out, as were leisure suits. The fashions of what we think of as 1980s were probably just starting but not wide spread and wouldn’t be something that a lot ordinary kids and young adults would wear until a few more years.
The home electronic technology looks right if you look at the radios and TV sets and stereos around the offices and houses of the characters as well as the telephones and such. Nothing seems anachronistic to me.
As for the computers I don’t know what models they are at the FBI office but there were micro computers-as opposed to PCs-that were prevalent at the time, and “dumb” terminals connected to the hulking mainframe in the basement or something, some looking more modern that the iconic IBM PCs.
Still I am hoping that the Beemans and/or the Jennings would splurge and get IBM PC or at least an Apple II for themselves and/or the kids to signify the being of the PC revolution on the show. :-)
I believe what everybody thinks of as 1980s happened in the middle of the decade around 1984-1985. Just like the first few years of the 1960s depicted in “Mad Men” were really the tail end of the 1950s. What everybody thinks of the classic 1960s started around 1965-1966.
Also keep in mind this show is centered on adults just like “Mad Men”. A lot of people wondered why in the world we hardly heard any Rock ‘n’ Roll music and almost no glimpses of say the civil rights movement and such. It was I believe because we were focused on the White middle class adults. Don Draper, Roger Sterling, Joan are of the World War II and Korean War generation. Bert Cooper is of the “Lost Generation” (World War I). Peggy was young but she worked in an office environment from a conservative home.
It was mostly the insular upper middle class adult world of that time that “Mad Men” focused on, not the kids and young adults so it was the music and fashions and style of Don Draper, the Kennedys, and the Rat Pack that was used. Last season was 1966 and so we saw and heard a comparative lot of Rock music including “The Beatles” and the “Rolling Stones”.
The same to a lesser extent with “The Americans” in 1981, the Jennings travel in the adult, conformist world which is not known for the cutting edge of fashion of any kind so you are not going to see much of New Wave fashions and the like. The big hair and mullets and sports jacket sleeves rolled up to the elbow and “Gerry Curls” And two day old growth of beard would start later. You will have to wait at the very least 1983 for any of that if memory serves.
Maybe if we see Paige and her would be boyfriend the Jenning’s son in school we would see more of the stereotypical 1980s.
The best way for me to compare the real 1981 and how it is depicted in “The Americans” is to look at actual news broadcast and news magazine of the time (“Time”, “Newsweek”, “US News & World Reports”) and see what the adult suburban people in their late 30s and early 40s were actually wearing then I think they match up pretty well along with my personal memory of how it was. The early 1980s weren’t that wild, not compared to the 1970s or the mid to late 1980s, especially in the suburbs. :-)
The show’s set in 1981, whta we think of as 80s fashion and tech really didn’t start hitting until 1983. There’s always a few years hangover of prior decade culture before the new decade establishes itself. So really we’re in the waning years of the 70s, culture-wise.
The look of the show hasn’t bothered me much, I can roll with it, since as Hunter2012 notes 1981 was still pretty much the 70s. Phrases like “It is what it is” take me out of the time period more than minor things that may or may not appear on-screen. But if you want to get a real 80s vibe, go watch Freaks and Geeks. That’s set when I was in high school, and everything about it was perfect.
While the electronics technology looks accurate to the period, the prevalence of them is not.
For example, the TVs in the Jennings house look like TVs made at that time, but nobody had that many TVs in their house in 1981. People might be used to TVs in the living room, kitchen, and bedroom now, but that it was pretty much unheard of to have more than one TV in 1981.
Also, the terminals on the desks in the FBI office look period-accurate, but they would not have had a terminal on EVERY desk.
How many televisions do they have? I was in high school in 1981 and we had 4 televisions. Family Room, Master Bedroom, my bedroom, and the Basement/Rec Room. I don’t think we were that uncommon, and the Jennings appear to have a lot more money than we did.
IDK about the tech, and I’m a little too young to have paid much attention to the fashions at the time, but it seems to me that looking at the styles that we generally accept as defining an era, I see a pattern where they don’t start until the early-to-middle of the decade with which they are associated. Alan mentioned “Mad Men” in his review, but on that show, they dress like the 50s sitcoms. It takes place in the early 60s, where clothes looked a lot like the 50s and hair was just starting get longer on the guys. There are no flower children or hippies on Mad Men (at least in the early seasons), because that was more of a late 60s-early 70s thing. Likewise, the fashions that defined the 70s in hindsight have not entirely faded out yet by 1981. The 80s fashions stuck around into the early 90s (there are still some vestiges on the first season of Friends, for example). It’s not like we get a year ending in 0 and the stores throw out their old stock and load up on a completely different style of clothing.
To “do a solid” is apparently a 70s expression. It just had a resurgence after Kramer used it on Seinfeld.
Personally, I have no trouble seeing it as 1981. The clothes are pretty toned down because the characters are conservative dressers and the bright colors etc. hasn’t happened yet. Phillip looked great in that 70s-ish outfit he had the garage a few weeks back.
Given that Margo’s face is completely healed, aren’t we supposed to assume that many months have passed? I just assumed that we were now into 1982, as Reagan made the speech heard near the end of the previous episode around Christmas 1981.
Granny’s face isn’t completely healed. When they show her in close-up, you can still see bruises and scratches that are mostly but not entirely obscured by her makeup.
At some point, Elizabeth says to Philip about the torture “what they JUST did to us.” So now we know for sure, the Reagan speech was moved in time for storytelling purposes. Good to know going forward we needn’t be dissecting every little thing for historical accuracy or clues.
There’s been snow on the ground for the past couple of episodes, so I assume everything has happened in a pretty short time frame. By the way, I love seeing actual winter on a TV show, so many shows are filmed in L.A. that it’s a refreshing change to see actual weather (Rubicon was another show that used cold weather effectively).
I thought Philip slept with whatshername last week as part of the cover to frame the diplomat for sexual assault, since they didn’t have DNA testing back then, the cops wouldn’t be able to tell it was his DNA but could confirm intercourse.
Yeah, at first confused about the hooker, but her face was different enough to tell right away (her eyes are up here, Alan).
Ah, the Jennings marriage, yeah, I’m getting tired of the ups and downs each week as one wants it real, while the other pulls away. It’s almost as bad as The Killing’s new suspect each week. Leave it alone and let it stabilize, at least for TWO episodes before changing the status quo.
“I thought Philip slept with whatshername last week as part of the cover to frame the diplomat for sexual assault” Too bad for Philip that he didn’t think of telling THAT to Elizabeth. Could have saved him a lot of nights sleeping on that sofa.
I agree that they need to stop jerking back and forth on the relationship. The past two eps have me wondering if this would have been the greatest miniseries ever but is perhaps unsustainable.
Why assume they never went to the police? They’re not just blackmailing the guy, they’re making him poison for Reagan to work with. If they don’t have to really create evidence why beat her up?
I think you are right, Dene.
They did go back to the Jennings dysfunctional relationship too soon again for me. I agree they should let this go for a few episodes. The tension in the fake marriage is a great device but too much back-and-forth diminishes the freshness of the idea for me. Plus there is a good chance that they would care about each other over time as partners in work and as parents.
Granny telling Elizabeth about what Phillip did with his former love was also great. She did it because their handlers want the Jennings marriage to remain fake and true to their mission. When she said she felt camaraderie with Elizabeth, I laughed out loud. While they are both women in a man’s world – she is a reptile unlike Elizabeth. Keri Russell’s reaction to that was spot on.
I didn’t confuse the prostitute in the bar with Elizabeth. She looked different enough for me. I was just glad she wasn’t brutally murdered as we see so often in tv/film.
I rather liked the German assassin. The bomb-guy was right, he was likable. Too bad they didn’t keep him around for a future episode.
I thought it a tad convenient that John Boy gave Stan and Nina a love nest. Maybe he did this deliberately because he guessed Stan was sleeping with her and figured this was an effective way to get better intel out of both of them. If Nina is suspected by her people she can just as easily be tailed by her them to the apartment. But I think we know this relationship is headed for the oblivion anyway.
Chris tailing Phillip’s source in the FBI will be fun to watch. Chris seems like a real old fashioned police-guy and picked up on Martha’s flustered reaction when he almost caught her copying classified documents for Clark. I just hope he doesn’t end up as fish meat when Phillip sees him tailing them. Can’t wait for the next episode.
Interesting point. That seemed to be a “Chris fail” at the time but you could be right. That would explain why that happened. But if Chris is another KGB plant, his cover must be highly protected by his handlers. So far, we have seen Elizabeth and Phillip given assignments to infiltrate FBI intelligence with no idea that there is a deeper mole present. But who knows – this is a layered espionage show after all. And, we have already seen paranoia and duplicity on the part of the KGB hierarchy. it’s definitely possible.
@Jersyrudy:
I don’t think Chris is a double agent. Again as with the speculation that Nina was a double agent I don’t see the upside. If Chris was a double spying for the Soviets why wouldn’t he tell the Soviets about Nina being a traitor? If he was a KGB source in the FBI he let Nina stay in place to tell the FBI that the Soviets had the codes to FBI communications, and so having the FBI change the codes, forcing the KGB to kill the SDI weapons scientist that they valued so much instead of having his handler Vasili calm him down and comfort him over the death of his beloved wife.
I think Chris just wasn’t sure if the car tailing Nina was Embassy personal or not and hesitated.
I love this show, however, I starting to get that annoying realization that this show will “Dexter” us. By that, I mean that at the end of every season, no matter how close everyone comes to discovering everyone else’s identity, that it will all reset back to square one.
I can’t imagine this show continuing on into season two with the same dynamics and same tensions. As much as I like Noah Emmerich’s character, he is this season’s Big Bad, and by season’s end, he must be dealt with permanently. If the show gets rid of him, then I have hope for future seasons. If he’s back next year, that means he’s a permanent character and that we’ll have to endure another season of having to justify how he doesn’t find out about the Jennings’ true identity.
It won’t happen, but it would blow my mind if this show had the courage to have the Jennings get found out, and for the whole family to have to go on the run in hiding. Totally different show, but logical for how this story is progressing.
I’m not totally sold on Philip’s feelings. Matthew Rhys is trying to play it vague, but it’s a little too vague. When Elizabeth confronted him about lying about Irina, his ‘I love you and didn’t want to lose you’ line felt false. Maybe it’s a result from all the scenes of him parroting the same lines to other women, but it sounds hollow and Elizabeth certainly picked up on it. I don’t think he’s over Irina. When he came home, he seemed more relieved and happy to be around the children than Elizabeth.
Also, in terms of fair play, it’s pretty pile for Elizabeth’s character to get so upset about Philip’s affair with Irina when Philip forgave her for having an affair with Gregory for 10+ years.
But her affair with Gregory was before they made the major shift to where they decided to try to have a “real” marriage and full honesty.
There was never a commitment to have a “real” marriage before last week’s ep. Elizabeth got a pass with ‘I wasn’t in love with you then, but I am now.’ He had an affair with a woman whom Elizabeth knows he had a previous “real” relationship after he was tortured by their own people because of intel supplied by Elizabeth. Consequently, Elizabeth looks incredibly selfish, and naive. For all her spy experience, she can’t tell that she’s being played by her handlers, whereas Philip has the sense to suspect that Irina is playing him. It’s for that reason that for all this talk of suspicion regarding Philip’s loyalties, it’s far more likely Elizabeth would turn because she can’t detach her emotions from her work.
It wasn’t that he fooled around with his ex. It was that after they had sworn to be totally honest with each other and she asked him to be truthful about Irina, he lied.
I’m just reporting how it went down on the show. I’m not making any assessments about who has more hang-ups or issues or reasons to be upset.
That’s precisely tae issue I came to comment about: I appreciate the relationship focus on this show and what day to day life of an undercover spy would be like, but enough with the whipsawing between Phillip and Eliz being on again, off again, sometimes several times an episode. Going back and forth is fine, there just need to be wider swings. This much change so often, it risks descending into sopa opera territory.
Yep, the prostitute as Eliz confused me as well, until the scene change.
PS Alan, I think they are off or in repeat next week, if I remember the promo correctly.
Great points about whipsawing and I too started to get a soapy vibe.
Right after the opening scenes, I turned to my SO and said “Aww – it’s nice to see them happy. So they’ll hate each other before the episode is over.” Ugh.
Alan, I know this has been debated in a couple of earlier comments here, but are you able to use your contacts at FX to confirm exactly where we are in the timeline?
There was strong internal evidence (Reagan speech, snowing in both DC and NYC) that last week was taking place in December 1981, eight months after the previous episode. That would put this sometime in early 1982, a year after the series began, albeit hopefully not May when the Cure album came out, because that would be another 4/5 month jump between episodes.
If we’re meant to believe that it is still pretty soon after the April 1981 episode, even with the snow and the anachronistic Reagan speech, I’d like FX to confirm it.
As someone pointed out last week, the show was rigorous enough to include audio from an MLB game that took place on the precise date of a previous episode, so it would be odd for them to be so loose with the Reagan speech.
Also, per Matt Zoller Seitz on Twitter, the TV show being watched in one scene was THE FALL GUY, which didn’t premiere until November 1981.
I hadn’t recognized it personally.
According to IMDB, that episode of The Fall Guy was the 2nd episode and originally aired on 11 November 1981.
Was I alone in this?
– Yes
Chris finally gets more to do…
– I will never understand your focus on minor characters. You do the same on Justified.
Having raised children, I don’t understand all the conversations, radio litening, etc, that take place openly in the home. Aren’t they worried that the children will over hear them? They aren’ normal children if they aren’t listening in on their parent’s conversation & snooping around the basement or garage just for the heck of it.
I don’t have children, but this has occurred to me as well.
In their off moments, they do come off as eerily stepfordy. When they are given screentime it feels like they are trying to cast the kids into the same dynamic of Philip and Elizabeth where the girl is a go getter, but the boy is far more instinctive and acts out.
I’m not impressed with the girl. The boy is doing a better job of creating an interesting character. I wouldn’t mind if next season the girl goes through a growth spurt and is replaced with a better actress to make out with the Michael Cera look-alike across the street.
I actually thought the prostitute looked a lot like Stan’s wife – had me confused for a minute.
Did anyone else notice that the FBI agent leaving the scientist’s house seemed to be waiting for the bomb to go off? He said something along the lines of “Come on…” right before it blew. Could he be working for KGB?
Actually, he was waiting for his partner to come out of the house so they could leave. Their shift was up and he wanted to go home. His partner didn’t leave fast enough though and was killed in the blast. He shouldn’t have been there since it was late. That’s what John Boy was telling the group, that a 3rd agent was killed, Leon I think.
Ah, thanks. I forgot he had a partner.
Lily, I thought the same thing. Cabo, that makes sense. I wish the show hadn’t done that. Too confusing (and I was also one of the ones confused by the prostitute lookalike).
Yes, I too was confused by the woman at the bar at first. I find this happens all too often: whoever is in charge of casting is clueless about how much one actor looks like another and that it causes unnecessary confusion for the viewer.
But what confused me the most was Nina when she was with Stan. First she says something that indicates she clearly understands what the FBI is doing to her: using her until they’ve used her all up and then toss her away. So I thought, “OK, now we’re at a turning point.”. But then she says she’s going to keep on working her hardest to give the FBI as much info as she can possibly get for them. That made no sense to me. Why would she keep busting her ass for the FBI if she knows she’ll never be exfiltrated? Or if she’s decided to flip on Stan and go back to working for the KGB, why tell Stan she knows she’s being used? Maybe someone can fill me in.
Maybe she knows she’s on borrowed time (how many double agents ever get to live happily ever after?) and wants to get in some of that good Noah Emmerich lovin’ in while she can.
If she doesn’t do her best for the FBI, they abandon her, and maybe let it slip to the KGB what they were blackmailing her with in the first place. That reduces the liklihood of the KGB listening to her own claims regarding the Americans’ activities, because she’ll sound like she’s trying to buy a reprieve. That’s kind of what she’s saying to Stan – that she understands what kind of a cleft stick she’s caught in. She can’t even turn down the promotion so as to reduce her value in place, after her little speech she gives Arkady about the professional opportunities of an American post.
Personally, I took her comments as a forboding, that maybe Arkady’s lines about the resale of consumer goods indicated he was onto her transgression (if not her spying) and he was promoting her because he had the leverage on her now, with the ability to hold those crimes over her head.
Forgot to mention, I totally agree with Alan that the ebbs and flows of the Jennings marriage are coming way to fast and furious. And they aren’t just little ebbs and flows, they are wild swings from from extreme to the other. Can’t they at least give us two episodes in a row of a stable situation, whatever that might be?
I was confused as well, so much that I had to rewind the scene when it was over. Even then I wasn’t sure until the dinner scene. And clearly the daughter is going to get into some kind of trouble with Stan’s son right?
I absolutely thought she was Keri Russell too. It led to a lot of confusion? How did she know where the bad guy would be? How did she get him to approach her, seemingly at random? Why is she acting like they don’t know who he is? Who is she having sex with?!!!!
Then I figured it out and it all made sense.
who plays the prositute?
Elizabeth Masucci
At first I though it was Drea De Matteo, then it became obvious that it was not in her next scene.
I think context is important here. Elizabeth and Philip aren’t currently stable in their relationship because they’ve never actually had to worry about the other’s emotional state.
Watch how Philip tries to use roughly the same words and tone on Elizabeth that he used on Martha. One possible reason Elizabeth reacted as she did, is she realized he was handling her. But Philip doesn’t really know any other way to talk to her.
I think they’re likely head over heels in love with each other and have no clue how to talk to each other about it, especially given that they can’t trust each other where Granny is concerned. And blood will likely get spilled somehow as a result of that.
re: prostitute. It took me a moment and I realized the resemblance immediately, but the faces were a bit different.
I thought Phillip as Clark used a very different tone with Martha. A geeky pre-occupied tone. (When he said, “You are so nice.” was him being in character as Clark the awkward.) In contrast, when Phillip told Elizabeth he loved her, he was painfully THERE. As I saw the Martha and Elizabeth scenes, he seemed really night and day in what he was emoting, especially in his vocal tone. The Clark personna is pretty uptight.
It isn’t so much the tone as the words used. Notice how he was complementing her throughout the episode, calling her unexpectedly pretty – as if he’s not handsome and therefore might have been given an unattractive wife – and doing it in an awkward, yet charming way. That’s his way of getting women to like him and she’s almost certainly aware of it.
I don’t think Elizabeth is necessarily capable of picking up on when Philip is telling her the truth or not. I also don’t think she’s used to the idea that Philip could compliment a woman for her attractiveness and not intend to use it to his advantage somehow.
I’m with Apearlma. I noticed a similarity and I especially noticed that he complimented Elizabeth a lot this episode and Elizabeth did not seem comfortable when he was doing it.
I actually thought the prostitute at the bar was Beeman’s wife!
That Saletin piece’s 1949 use of “It is what it is” is in a really different context than how the phrase is used today, and how it was used in The Americans, a contemporary use if ever there was one. In the Saletin example, the speaker is referring to something specific — the new harsh land is what it is — not to life in general. It’s really a different use of 5 very common words that if a monkey jumped around on a typewriter for infinity years, it would probably type the phrase someday but SO WHAT! It’s a modern usage. End of story.
Am I the only one that think Nina will die every scene she is in? I “mistakenly” thought I saw on imdb she was in only a few episodes, so I was just waiting for it at first.
What about when Phil w/was the FBI secretary in bed, complaining about work. He says “I’m like, I’m sorry do we have control blah blah, etc, etc” The word “like” was not being used like that then. If it was used in that context at that time, it was hippies saying “Like, Far out dude”.
Valley speak certainly could be heard in Southern California by 1981, but I agree that an FBI agent in DC would have been highly unlikely to use it at that time (even one who had been an undercover drug agent out West).
OK, I really doubt anyone else noticed this and maybe I’m just being weird, but when Granny touched her face to refer to the beating that she took from Elizabeth, it literally looked like she was about to rip a mask off, Mission Impossible style. Obviously, this show wouldn’t do that, but if they rewatched the scene, I bet a lot of people would agree with me that it looked like that.
I briefly wondered if she was referring to having had plastic surgery (given we were considering possibly several months had passed). And of course I’m sure the state of plastic surgery was different in ’81, if it existed at all.
So who ratted out the location of the safe house? Chris? Either he was suspecting Martha of spying or he was palnning on doing some spying of his own when loking at that folder cabinet that Martha just closed.
And I was also surprised (and confused) by the many looks(hooker) Keri Russel could pull off , until I saw her in the nude and realised it wasn’t her.
Why is Martha driving a Volvo that wasn’t available in the US in 1981?