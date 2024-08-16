The 101 Best Players In ‘Madden NFL 25’

Madden NFL 25 officially released on Friday, as fans got their hands on the new edition of the EA Sports NFL franchise, just in time to get excited about the upcoming NFL season. The game features some new elements and gameplay changes that EA Sports hopes fans will see as major upgrades, headlined by BoomTech, their new tackling and ball-carrying engine.

The game’s release also gives us our first look at the full ratings for every player, as the EA Sports team teased out the top players in the game in recent weeks — headlined by the five players to make it into the 99 Club — but we can now see how every player graded out ahead of the season. Here, we wanted to look at the top 100 players (101, to be exact with ties) in the game as it stands with the preseason just underway. As always, the ratings team will be adjusting players up and down all season, but for launch day, these are the 101 best players, stretching from 99 OVR to 89 OVR.