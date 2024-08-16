The 101 Best Players In ‘Madden NFL 25’

Madden NFL 25 officially released on Friday, as fans got their hands on the new edition of the EA Sports NFL franchise, just in time to get excited about the upcoming NFL season. The game features some new elements and gameplay changes that EA Sports hopes fans will see as major upgrades, headlined by BoomTech, their new tackling and ball-carrying engine.
The game’s release also gives us our first look at the full ratings for every player, as the EA Sports team teased out the top players in the game in recent weeks — headlined by the five players to make it into the 99 Club — but we can now see how every player graded out ahead of the season. Here, we wanted to look at the top 100 players (101, to be exact with ties) in the game as it stands with the preseason just underway. As always, the ratings team will be adjusting players up and down all season, but for launch day, these are the 101 best players, stretching from 99 OVR to 89 OVR.
99 OVR
Trent Williams
Travis Kelce
Christian McCaffrey
Patrick Mahomes
Tyreek Hill
98 OVR
Myles Garrett
Lamar Jackson
Justin Jefferson
Micah Parsons
Maxx Crosby
97 OVR
Chris Jones
Zack Martin
TJ Watt
Fred Warner
George Kittle
Jessie Bates III
Sauce Gardner
96 OVR
CeeDee Lamb
Nick Chubb
Penei Sewell
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Patrick Surtain II
Jalen Ramsey
Nick Bosa
95 OVR
Tyron Smith
Dexter Lawrence II
Lane Johnson
AJ Brown
Roquan Smith
94 OVR
Laremy Tunsil
Mark Andrews
Davante Adams
Minkah Fitzpatrick
Derrick Henry
Antoine Winfield Jr.
Chris Lindstrom
Quinnen Williams
Tristan Wirfs
93 OVR
Jaire Alexander
Frank Ragnow
Josh Allen
Joe Burrow
92 OVR
Saquon Barkley
Charvarius Ward
Terron Armstead
Stefon Diggs
Justin Madubuike
Demario Davis
L’Jarius Sneed
Creed Humphrey
91 OVR
TJ Hockenson
Derwin James Jr.
Tyrann Mathieu
DeMarcus Lawrence
Mike Evans
Marlon Humphrey
Brandon Aiyuk
Joe Mixon
Marshon Lattimore
Joe Thuney
Josh Hines-Allen
Christian Darrisaw
90 OVR
Vita Vea
Cameron Heyward
Travis Etienne Jr.
Rashawn Slater
Trevon Diggs
Terry McLaurin
Derrick Brown
Keenan Allen
Budda Baker
Amari Cooper
Denzel Ward
Trent McDuffie
Khalil Mack
Darius Slay Jr.
Lavonte David
CJ Mosley
Trey Smith
Dak Prescott
David Njoku
89 OVR
Alex Highsmith
Talanoa Hufanga
Jaylon Johnson
Andrew Thomas
Foyesade Oluokun
Kyle Hamilton
Kevin Byard III
Trey Hendrickson
Quenton Nelson
DeAndre Hopkins
Jordan Mailata
AJ Terrell Jr
Tyler Smith
Jonathan Allen
Joshua Jacobs
DaRon Bland
DJ Moore
Trent Brown
Evan Engram