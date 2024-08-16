The Fastest Players In ‘Madden NFL 25’

Madden NFL 25 officially released on Friday, as fans got their hands on the new edition of the EA Sports NFL franchise, just in time to get excited about the upcoming NFL season. The game features some new elements and gameplay changes that EA Sports hopes fans will see as major upgrades, headlined by BoomTech, their new tackling and ball-carrying engine.

The game’s release also gives us our first look at the full ratings for every player, as the EA Sports team teased out the top players in the game in recent weeks, but we can now see how every player graded out ahead of the season. In video game football, speed is king, and just like in the college football game, people want to play with fast players on their team. In Madden this year, that means the Dolphins, who have four of the eight fastest players in the league on their offense, as Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, De’Von Achane, and Raheem Mostert all boast a 95 speed rating or higher. The next fastest squad is in Seattle, which has three players in the top-12 fastest in the game. Below, you can see the 46 fastest players in Madden, from Hill as the lone 99 to a large group with a 92 speed.